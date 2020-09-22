Pipeotech promises 10-year gas-tight performance with world's tightest, safest and most durable sealing solution

TVEDESTRAND, Norway, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norway's Pipeotech has signalled its intention to rewrite the rulebook within the pipe sealing segment by offering a 10-year gas-tight guarantee as standard on its innovative DeltaV-Seal. The move illustrates the company's faith in the type approved, 100% leak proof gasket, with stringent long-term testing demonstrating it is now firmly established as the world's tightest, safest and most durable gasket.

Total integrity

"The DeltaV-Seal is unique, and that means we can promise our global customers unique performance, unique durability and a truly unique guarantee," explains Pipeotech CEO Henrik Sollie.

"For any industrial operation where liquids or gases are transported through pipe infrastructure, fugitive emissions are an acute problem. They can lead to serious environmental, personal and economic harm, damaging reputations and severely impacting on productivity and profitability. At Pipeotech we view any leak as unacceptable and we believe facility owners and operators should have the opportunity to do the same. With DeltaV-Seal we have the technology to deliver complete, long-term pipeline integrity. Guaranteed."

Permanent performance

DeltaV-Seal launched in 2015 and has gone on to prove its efficacy in sectors ranging from oil and gas, to chemical processing, maritime, pharmaceuticals, and food and drink production.

The secret of its success lies in its design as a CNC-manufactured one-piece metal gasket featuring sharp sealing `rings' that deform upon installation to form a perfect fit with flanges. Its construction from the same metal as the flanges it mates with ensures a permanent seal that is gas tight, fire and blow out safe, capable of withstanding any temperature (both high and cryogenic), and one that will not disintegrate over the long-term. Furthermore, it never needs re-tightening, ensuring less pipeline maintenance and complete peace of mind.

See how it works here.

Simple benefits

"We want to simplify pipeline sealing," Sollie adds. "By giving our customers a solution they can essentially `install and forget' it allows them to focus on core operations and business, rather than gauging what levels of leakage are acceptable and worrying about seal maintenance and replacement. DeltaV-Seal gives companies, even those in the most demanding industrial segments, the performance they need to maintain safe, sustainable, and optimally productive operations for the long-term.

"No other seal can offer this, meaning no other supplier can currently give a 10-year gas tight guarantee. With DeltaV-Seal it's now the standard. We believe that sends a very clear message to the market. They can be simply leak proof, for the long-term, with this breakthrough technology."

The DeltaV-Seal is type approved by DNV GL and trusted by a range of market leading industrial players, including VARD, Avista Oil, GE Healthcare, Quantafuel and Primagas.

Pipeotech's 10-year gas tight guarantee covers all gaskets made in the materials, size and pressure classes covered by DNV GL certification. It is available on all approved DeltaV-Seal installations worldwide.

Find out more pipeo.tech/10-year-warranty

