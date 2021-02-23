Pipeotech lands big game prize with Safari partnership deal

TVEDESTRAND, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeotech has signed a key partnership deal with leading Saudi Arabian pipeline products and services supplier Safari Oil & Gas Company Ltd. (SOG) to deliver the Norwegian innovator's guaranteed leak-proof DeltaV-Seal gaskets to industries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two companies have been working together for several years but have now formally sealed this partnership, giving SOG exclusive rights for the distribution, sale, servicing and training of Pipeotech's next generation DeltaV-Seal technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This deal provides an opportunity for Pipeotech to expand its reach within Saudi Arabia through SOG's diversified services and supply network in the oil and gas, water and petrochemical industries.

The two companies have a potential plan for future local manufacturing and supply of the DeltaV-Seal technology, fulfilling SOG's commitment to Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision diversity and local content programme.

SOG was formed in 2007 and it is a subsidiary of the Safari Group which was started in 1984. Safari Group is one of Saudi Arabia's leading facility management, construction of mega projects across the Kingdom, trading, hospital management, telecommunications and investment companies.

SOG works closely and provides services to industry giants as Saudi Aramco and multinational chemical manufacturing player SABIC, among many others, and the company recently successfully conducted trial test installations of Pipeotech's DeltaV-Seal at two Saudi Aramco's Oil and Gas Facilities.

Track record

Pipeotech's head of business development Andrew Patrick sees a high value in partnering with SOG and sharing its experience and strong connections across the region.

"This exclusivity deal with Safari Oil & Gas cements our close relationship after years of positive and productive collaboration and demonstrates just how valued the DeltaV-Seal is across key industries, having proven its worth by providing reliable, trustworthy leak-proof tightness in the most sensitive of environments," says Patrick.

"Safari Oil & Gas is at the heart of Saudi Arabia's major industries as a contractor and it has long cumulative experience in corrosion and maintenance related solutions and industrial project requirements. It is ideally placed to deliver the DeltaV-Seal into a key strategic marketplace for Pipeotech across the Middle East, including working with some of the biggest hitters around such as Saudi Aramco and SABIC."

Significant opportunities

SOG partnership with Pipeotech will provide significant opportunities for both companies and that distribution of the revolutionary metal-to-metal DeltaV-Seal will now charge ahead in Saudi Arabia following the successful pilot tests at Saudi Aramco and the growing reputation of the seal's unique properties garnered from Pipeotech's global portfolio of high-profile clients.

"Signing this exclusive agreement is part of our vision to partner with leading manufacturers who provide unique technologies that will add value to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," says SOG.

"The benefits from installing DeltaV-Seal gaskets in any facility with pipes or flanges, regardless of the service or temperature, are immediate for both the facility owners and government institutions who are constantly fighting for sustainability in the environment.

"The DeltaV-Seal will stop all fugitive emissions, adding more revenue to the facility owner while providing safe operations by preventing leaks and fires and costly unplanned shutdowns.

"Pipeotech's DeltaV-Seal is further distinguished from any competition as it is easy to install and requires much less effort to achieve 100% tight isolation when compared to traditional methods."

By signing this partnership deal and netting the big game prize, Pipeotech's Middle Eastern Safari looks set to pay-off for many years to come.

