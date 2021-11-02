Pipeline Monitoring System Market worth $19.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic), Technology (Ultrasonic, PIGs, Smart Ball, Magnetic Flux Leakage, Fiber Optic Technology), Solution, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pipeline Monitoring System Market size is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2021 to USD 19.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138709351

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pipeline Monitoring System Market"

97 – Tables

42 – Figures

171 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pipeline-monitoring-system-market-138709351.html

The pipeline monitoring systems market is expected to witness high growth as a result of increased number of oil & gas leakages in production, pipelines, and storage tanks due to natural disasters and high pressure along with stringent government regulations for pipeline safety and security and expansion and upgradation of pipelines. The growth in trend of the development of new devices and solutions to monitor the pipeline performance, optimize the resources, automate the functions, and safeguard the operations fuels the growth of pipeline monitoring systems.

In terms of value, the metallic pipes segment is estimated to lead the pipeline monitoring system market in 2020.

The metallic pipes segment accounted for the largest market share in the pipeline monitoring system market. Ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, aluminum pipes, and other types, such as cast-iron pipes, corrugated pipes, and copper pipes, are considered under metallic pipes. Iron-based pipes may get corrosive when treated with highly oxygenated water steam; thus, metallic pipes made with steel have a higher demand from the end-user industries. Metallic pipes are also more conducive to heat and less corrosion-resistant than non-metallic pipes.

In terms of value, leak detection is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the pipeline monitoring system market.

The leak detection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. This could be attributed to the increasing focus on improving the control over pipeline infrastructure and automating the process to improve productivity, which would enable the monitoring of the conditions of assets and raise an alarm in case of unauthorized events. One of the major reasons of leak detection application to grow includes, increase in investments from oil & gas companies in pipeline monitoring infrastructures and safe transportation of the material through it.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=138709351

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the pipeline monitoring system market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Pipeline Monitoring System Market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. The expansion of existing pipelines and development of new ones increased incidents of oil and gas leakages in pipelines and storage tanks at production facilities, and formulation of stringent regulations by the governments for the implementation of leak detection technologies and systems in different countries of APAC, and rapidly growing industrial sectors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

Siemens AG (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), BAE Systems (UK), and TransCanada PipeLines Limited (Canada), amongst others, are the key players operating in the pipeline monitoring system market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pipeline-monitoring-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pipeline-monitoring-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets