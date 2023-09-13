Pipe Rehabilitation Equipment Market to Reach $2,266.1 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the pipe rehabilitation equipment market is driven by surge in investments in the oil and gas industry in North America and growth in renovation of old infrastructure.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Pipe Rehabilitation Equipment Market by Type (Pipe Bursting Equipment, Cured-in-Place-Pipe (CIPP) Lining Equipment and Others), By Application (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Industry and Others) and Pipe Diameter (Small, Medium, and Large): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. According to the report, the global pipe rehabilitation equipment market was valued at $1,113.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,266.1 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032

The least amount of excavation or replacement is required with these mechanical solutions to restore the performance and integrity of pipelines. They combine several methods, including trenchless technology, cure in place CIPP lining, pipe breaking, robotic systems, and other repair materials, all of which increase the number of affordable, long-lasting solutions for maintaining crucial infrastructure.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for pipe rehabilitation equipment in the oil & gas industries, which propels the growth of the market. The market is anticipated to garner high revenues globally, with the development in automated regulation and control of pipes rehabilitation. Moreover, the increased investments in oil & gas extraction infrastructure in the North American countries including the U.S. and Canada drive the demand for pipe rehabilitation equipment, which in turn boosts the growth of pipe rehabilitation equipment market. The high demand from North America is satisfied by major manufacturers of industrial valves located in China, Germany, India, and others, which has resulted in significant growth of pipe rehabilitation equipment market globally.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1230.4 million Market Size in 2032 $2,266.1 million CAGR 6.4 % No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments covered Type, Pipe diameter, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in investments in the oil and gas industry in North America Growth in renovation of old infrastructure Opportunities Rapid urbanization and industrialization of emerging countries Restraints Alternative Pipe Repair Methods are Available.

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the pipe rehabilitation equipment market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started improving, the demand for pipe rehabilitation equipment was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the pipe rehabilitation equipment market.

The cured-in-place-pipe (cipp) lining equipment segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the cured-in-place-pipe (cipp) lining equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the pipe rehabilitation equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The pipe bursting equipment and projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032. Surge in construction activities incorporated advanced technologies for improving efficiency, and offers comfort and safety, is influencing the growth of the pipe rehabilitation equipment market.

The medium segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on pipe diameter, the medium segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the pipe rehabilitation equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, Many medium diameter pipelines, especially in sectors such as municipal water supply, wastewater management, and industrial processes have aged and need modernization and small segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2032, increase in growth of urban areas and rising deployment of small pipe rehabilitation equipment in densely populated region create a demand for efficient water distribution sewage system and utility networks

The water and wastewater segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the water and wastewater segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-thirds of the pipe rehabilitation equipment market revenue and estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, rise in urbanization and the increase in rate of population growth, infrastructure, and water hygienic are in more demand, which propel the growth of the market. In addition, due to urbanization, there is need for clean water supply and the need for wastewater management systems that require the installation of pipe rehabilitation equipment to address issues such as leaks, corrosion, deterioration, and capacity constraints in water and wastewater pipelines and other segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032, the mining sector often relies on extensive underground infrastructure for water supply, water disposal, and material transport

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than half of the pipe rehabilitation equipment market revenue, owing to developing nations such as India and China which is pulling the focus towards the new construction projects. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2032, The developing industrial infrastructure is anticipated to boost the demand for pipe rehabilitation equipment in LAMEA.

Leading Market Players: -

Trelleborg Seals & Profiles

Picote Group

Dancutter

Vortex Companies

NordiTube Technologies

Pow-R Mole Trenchless Solutions

HammerHead

Aegion Corporation

Relining Group

Waterline Renewal Technologies

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the pipe rehabilitation equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, acquisition, collaboration, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

