Pioneering the future of sports with iPS cells FUNROOTS, I Peace, and Reju form a strategic alliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNROOTS Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), I Peace, Inc. (California, USA), and Reju Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) entered a strategic partnership to integrate cutting-edge iPS cell technology into the sports industry, aiming to deliver innovative health management solutions, enhance athletic performance, and accelerate injury recovery, leveraging advancements in regenerative medicine.

The Partnership:

The alliance brings together three leaders in their respective fields: FUNROOTS, with deep expertise in soccer and sports business; I Peace, a global pioneer in regenerative medicine utilizing iPS cells; and Reju, an innovator in iPSF (iPS cell extract) application for wellness and longevity. Together, they seek to introduce new approaches to athlete care and performance using iPS cell-related technologies.

Induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, renowned for their ability to regenerate and repair human tissue, offer transformative potential for sports medicine. The partnership aims to apply this technology to accelerate the healing of common sports injuries such as joint, muscle, and ligament damage while developing preventive care methods that help athletes maintain optimal health throughout and beyond their professional careers.

Looking beyond, the companies envision extending these regenerative health benefits to general sports enthusiasts. The goal is to promote longer, healthier participation in sports, improving quality of life across broader communities.

Key Initiatives:

Innovative Treatment and Prevention of Sports Injuries:

The partnership will focus on developing regenerative therapies using iPS cells to address issues like knee and joint injuries—common challenges soccer players and other athletes face. These solutions promote faster, more effective recovery and help prevent future injuries. Performance Enhancement and Longevity:

iPS cell-related technologies will be applied to support athletes' physical conditioning, regenerate muscle and nerve cells, and reduce age-related decline. This initiative aims to enable athletes to sustain peak performance longer. Education and Industry Outreach:

The alliance will conduct educational initiatives targeting athletes, coaches, medical professionals, and sports organizations to foster understanding and acceptance of iPS cell technology in sports. These efforts will highlight regenerative medicine's scientific foundations and possible benefits in sports settings.

Through this partnership, the companies aim to redefine athlete health management and performance enhancement, bringing regenerative solutions to the forefront of the sports world.

