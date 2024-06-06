Pioneering Innovation: ICCPP ODM+ Sets to Ignite the Vape Scene at 2024 WORLD VAPE SHOW in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICCPP ODM+ is set to redefine the vaping landscape with a showcase of its groundbreaking innovations at the 2024 WORLD VAPE SHOW. From June 12th to 14th, ICCPP ODM+ will unveil its dedication to cutting-edge vaping products at booth No. 1100, in Trade Centre 2, Dubai.

Leading the lineup is Dynamic Curved Screen series, boasting a sleek, dynamic curved screen as much a visual masterpiece as a practical tool for real-time battery and e-liquid monitoring. These models are designed to offer a personalized vaping experience, with multiple modes, adjustable airflow, and dual mesh coils that ensure a richer vaping taste and optional stronger throat-hit.

While the star of the show could be GENE MAGE series, made its big hit at TPE24. It features ICCPP's game-changing 360°Allview Transparent Oil Tank™, providing a panoramic view of e-liquid, making it easy for users to monitor quality and safety. GENE MAGE also introduces a novel No Cotton Oil Storage structure and patented five-layer e-liquid leakage prevention technology, ensuring a leak-proof and high-performance vaping experience.

In addition, ISWAP, OPOD and BoxMaster closed pod system vapes series offer a perfect balance of portability and performance for convenience-conscious users. OPOD is tailored for those who prefer daily 2ml of e-liquid, comes with replaceable flavour pods and rechargeable batteries, complying with TPD and MHRA regulations. BoxMaster and ISWAP offer a larger e-liquid capacity for longer periods of use but with different key features. BoxMaster introduces dual mesh coils with a digital screen to monitor battery levels in real time, while ISWAP can be switched between different capacity pods at any time to meet both long and short journey needs.

ICCPP ODM+'s e-cigarettes exemplify customized commitment to innovation, combining state-of-the-art technology with user-friendly design. With a focus on environmental sustainability, these products are designed to minimize waste and increase efficiency.

Brand owners, distributors, vape shop owners and enthusiasts are cordially invited to booth 1100 on June 12th to 14th at 2024 WORLD VAPE SHOW in Dubai to experience these products firsthand.

Here, customisation, performance and style will come together to embrace the future of vaping. Mark your calendars for this event and join us in pioneering the next generation of vaping.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

