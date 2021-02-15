Pioneering in-home and personal care start-up recruiting up to 500 independent care assistants across London

- Elunow, which officially launched in the UK in January, is looking to recruit up to 500 independent care assistants to provide in-home and personal care services through its innovative on-line portal

- The recruitment drive supports the government's "Care for Others. Make a Difference" campaign, which launched last week

- Qualified care assistants or anyone interested in a career as an independent care assistant are encouraged to visit https://care.elunow.com to find out more

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its launch in the UK, pioneering in-home and personal care start-up, Elunow, is looking to recruit up to 500 independent care assistants across London, in support of the government's "Care for Others. Make a Difference" campaign, which launched last week.

Elunow is redefining in-home and personal care, with a fully automated, self-service portal which securely matches people needing in-home care with a selection of qualified, local caregivers with the right skills and availability. By offering on-demand in-home care at affordable prices, with no long-term contracts, Elunow enables careseekers to find quality care when they need it within their local community.

Founder and CEO Marion Teder explains:

"Working in social care makes a real difference to people's lives every day. I founded Elunow with a simple mission - to ensure that everyone can access the in-home care they need, when they need it, quickly and affordably, to enable them to live fulfilling, independent lives.

"The initial idea came from my own difficult experiences caring for members of my family from the age of 10 years old. After graduating from university, I also saw both good and the bad in the social care system, spending six years working as a care assistant in England.

"On average, there are 112,000 vacancies on any given day in adult social care. In London, the hospitality sector has been, and continues to be, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19. Many thousands of workers have lost their jobs or been furloughed.

"But many of them would be a great fit for social care roles. They're used to a physically demanding job; they're excellent multitaskers and they're great at looking after other people and making them feel good. Those same skills are valuable in a social care role. Many just need some formal training to make the move.

"The same applies to mums and dads. Due to their own family commitments, they may not be able to work full-time, but working part-time in social care would provide much needed extra income, whilst also enabling them to give something back to their local community.

"When I worked as a care assistant, I used to go to work knowing I was going to make a real difference in someone's life. I also knew I was going to make a real difference to their family, because I was giving them a break from the burden of constant care. Looking after someone is hard work, so even a few hours of respite each day can make a huge difference to family carers.

"To deliver great quality care, you need care workers that feel valued and properly rewarded. Happy, better motivated carer assistants deliver better quality care. When I set up Elunow, I knew I wanted to help people live fulfilling, independent lives - and that applies as much to our care assistants as it does to those being cared for and their families.

"I believe passionately that care assistants deserve to be paid well for the work they do and that the quality (and consistency) of the care they provide is greatly enhanced because of this. Our care assistants are able to pick the care services they offer, set their own working hours and choose their clients. This alternative model also means we charge lower fees compared to traditional agencies, so the majority of what the care assistant earns goes directly to them.

"But a higher salary alone is not the only motivator. To truly feel valued, care assistants need the ability to flex their shift patterns around other commitments, such as caring for their own family or completing further education and training.

"Empowering care assistants, by giving them flexibility in their hours so they can work in the way that best matches their own needs and those of their clients, makes a real difference to how they see themselves and how valued they feel. Match that sense of value with higher salaries, and you've got the recipe for reform in social care that's long overdue."

Elunow is actively recruiting for independent care assistants in London now. To find out more, visit https://care.elunow.com.

About Elunow UK

Elunow is redefining home and personal care provision by securely matching people needing in-home care with a selection of qualified, local caregivers with the right skills and availability. We empower caregivers by giving them real-time flexibility to set their own hours and earn a decent income by working in the way that best meets their needs and those of their clients. At the same time, our algorithms enable careseekers to find quality care when they need it, enabling long-term relationships with trusted and experienced local caregivers. Elunow was founded as CareMate in Estonia in 2017 by CEO Marion Teder. Marion was chosen as Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020. The Elunow platform launched in the UK in January 2021.

For more information, visit www.elunow.com.

Related Links

https://elunow.com



SOURCE Elunow