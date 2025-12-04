Pioneering collaboration on CO₂ logistics at Stockholm Norvik Port

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic partners Höegh Evi and Aker BP are working with Ports of Stockholm to establish a CO₂ logistics hub and enable an efficient and sustainable transport chain for carbon dioxide from industrial emitters in eastern Sweden.

The collaboration began in May 2025 and is a continuation of the NICE project (Norvik Infrastructure CCS East Sweden), which previously conducted a feasibility study in collaboration with a number of stakeholders. The continued work focuses on a detailed design of the logistics node Stockholm Norvik Port in close dialogue with suppliers and participants in the project. The goal is to enable investment decisions across the value chain.

"Stockholm Norvik Port is ideally located for CO₂ collection, and is highly accessible for carrier ships transporting the CO₂ to its permanent storage site. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Ports of Stockholm, Aker BP and nearby emitters to develop this key connection within the Baltic Sea value chain for CCS," said Nils Jakob Hasle, EVP Clean Energy in Höegh Evi.

"I am pleased to announce the collaboration with Aker BP and Höegh Evi. By establishing a logistics hub for carbon dioxide in the Stockholm Norvik Port, it is possible to create an efficient and sustainable transport chain for carbon dioxide from many potential emitters in eastern Sweden and around the Baltic Sea," says Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm.

"This has the potential to become a groundbreaking project that enables a robust, integrated, and scalable European CCS network and make a significant contribution to achieving EU and Sweden's ambitious climate goals," says Ørjan Jentoft, CCS Asset Manager at Aker BP.

Achieving Sweden's climate targets, including net zero emissions by 2045, will require large scale deployment of negative emissions and CO₂ storage. A functional and reliable logistics chain will be essential to enable CCS for industries across eastern central Sweden.

Media contact:

Christine Corkery Steinsholt

VP External Communications, Höegh Evi

christine.steinsholt@hoeghevi.com | +47 95 09 54 81

About Höegh Evi:

Höegh Evi is the vital link to secure transition-delivering fast, adaptable, and secure solutions that respond to countries' evolving energy needs. For 50 years, Höegh Evi has been a pioneer and global leader in floating energy infrastructure, with one of the world's largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) for importing natural gas.

Today, Höegh Evi is building the infrastructure needed to make transition possible, with floating terminals for ammonia and hydrogen import, the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, and services for carbon transport and permanent storage.

Höegh Evi is a global company with a highly skilled global team of 900 employees at sea and onshore. Learn more at hoeghevi.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hoegh-evi/r/pioneering-collaboration-on-co2-logistics-at-stockholm-norvik-port,c4277176

The following files are available for download: