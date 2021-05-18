Pinkmoon Finance: Build for the Community

With Pinkmoon Finance, one can become an active proposer on future of projects worth launching

ROAD TOWN, British Virginia Island, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People are insecure because of the high risks involved with investments in high volatility coins, due to non-stop searches for meme coins. The good news is that people will not have to worry anymore since Pinkmoon aims at bringing secure alternatives. Its entrance in the marketplace means great returns to holders having passive earnings for simply holding since diamond hands hardly lose.

The Pinkmoon Algorithm

Every developed token is usually burnt, and therefore, the Devs and the team members also take part in the fair 'game' of the launch process. This meme coin alternative is created with an aim to mitigate shadow coins. The roadmap starts with plans originating from Pinkmoon Finance, where achievement of tasks is made possible through people collaboration. The collaboration thereof is to ensure that the best product is achieved through the overall strategy.

Whitelisting and Selection of Applicants.

The platform looks forward to conducting a whitelisting that allows all clients to buy several tokens related to the justifiable and favorable launch. Every whitelisted client will be entitled to possess up to 1 BNB from the 100BNB. Pinkmoon prices on the whitelist and the fair launch shall be fixed, a technique that will prevent unfavorable price tags and market hikes. The whitelist framework will be only accessible within a given time slot. Enrollment is usually free for individuals who would like to participate in the process. After that, the company will randomly pick applicants who meet the set-out guidelines, such as filling the provided forms with clarity.

The Tokenomics

Pinkmoon Finance has also applied metrics popular in prospects and enrolled clients. There is a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 $PINKM. For presale and LP (locking initiated with Unicrypt during launch), 45 % of the total distribution applies, while 10 % of the distribution is allotted to the team, which is normally burnt just before listing. Individuals on a contract basis will have to call off their ownership to make vetting possible for the rest of the community. Each digital transaction is subject to 10 % taxation, with 5 % resupplied to every other member. The rest 5 % is channeled towards the liquidation pool. This, in turn, assists in tackling issues of volatility and again aids in monitoring the ever-changing prices.

Besides this the company will also deploy the "anti-whale technique," which monitors and regulates the price aspect. This tactic is unique in such a way that all whales responsible for dumps and manipulations are eliminated. Pinkmoon Finance 'says' No to any purchase or sell-off transaction deemed to have gone beyond the 0.05 % threshold.

The Pinkmoon Finance platform aims to build up to become a token arena operated by the entire community. This is so because, with the influx of retail investors, the crypto industry and the general assembly are getting much more prominent each day, and this community is fueling events such as the rapid increase in the price of Dogecoin after Elon Musk Joined among its backers or the recent IPO of Coinbase Global, inc. (Coin) after its revenue surged to $1.8 billion from $191 million from a year earlier. Therefore Pinkmoon Finance looks forward to growing with the respective stakeholders together. This will ensure more excellent and additional mainstreams of CEX listing, ICO launching, the introduction of the cross-chain IDO system, Rollouts for partnerships with audit companies, entire community development, among others. Make an application and see how this works out.

Want more info? Link up using the below platforms:

https://pinkmoon.finance

https://twitter.com/pinkmoonfinance

https://medium.com/@pinkmoonfinance

https://github.com/pinkmoonfinance

https://t.me/pinkmoonfinance

