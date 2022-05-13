Pininfarina launches its first ever NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo

The NFT Collection is inspired by the original "one-off" sketches of the Modulo, preserved till now in Pininfarina's private archive, and developed with the active collaboration of the Pininfarina design Team.

Each unique NFT comprises a package of artistic and experiential components that allow NFT owners to become part of the Pininfarina's iconic legacy by having access to a range of benefits and extra-ordinary contents.

Each NFT will be characterized by an artistic video-animation featuring original soundtracks and a unique period setting with each NFT presenting Modulo in a different context, respectively set within five distinct decades ranging from the 1970s through to 2020.

Each NFT will furthermore showcase original content such as the sketches of the original and rare drawings and real-world exclusive experiences (including a reserved visit to the company museum accompanied by Pininfarina's Chairman, Paolo Pininfarina) and private sessions with the design team. In addition, NFT owners will possess a unique digital replica of the Pininfarina Modulo – the very first Pininfarina car ready for life in the Metaverse. The owners will also be presented with framed, physical artworks of the Modulo relating to each of the NFT packages.

"We are proud that our first NFT Collection is dedicated to give a new life to the Modulo. The concept car designed in 1970 is a manifesto of Pininfarina vision: beauty and innovation to design the future", Chairman Paolo Pininfarina.

"We enter the NFT world with the intention of exploring its boundaries and opportunities. The metaverse is an area we can make a significant contribution to by having been producers of cutting-edge creativity for 90 years. Our immense creative archive, the ability to imagine the future of design using the most advanced technologies open up new avenues for the further economic enhancement of our brand", Silvio Angori, Pininfarina CEO.

