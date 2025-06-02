PingPong Expands Leading B2B Cross-Border Payments Platform Into Malaysia, Further Unlocking Southeast Asia For Enterprise Clients

PingPong has been granted a Money Services Business Licence Class B from Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, unlocking a USD $445 billion economy for enterprises, financial institutions, and SaaS companies expanding into and out of Malaysia .

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PingPong , the world-leading provider of cross-border embedded payment solutions for enterprises, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a Money Services Business Licence from Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia. This latest licence further enhances PingPong's extensive portfolio of over 60 global licences, unlocking even more cross-border opportunities for enterprises on PingPong's platform.

Malaysia offers significant growth opportunities for enterprises looking to scale in Southeast Asia. Its GDP is expected to reach $445 billion USD by the end of 2025 and grow by 33% by 2030, reaching $600 billion USD. International trade is a significant part of Malaysia's wealth, valued at 132% of GDP in 2023.

Financial services and fintech companies are thriving across Southeast Asia, with Malaysia emerging as a key player. The country ranks third in the region in terms of the number of fintech companies it has, and it is poised for significant growth. Malaysia's fintech sector is projected to double, from $54 billion USD in 2025 to $111 billion USD by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. Its strategic location, high digital adoption rate, and robust financial sector have made it one of the key growing countries in Southeast Asia.

Jianqin Shu, Partner and APAC General Manager at PingPong, said, "As one of the most strategically positioned and rapidly growing economies in Southeast Asia, Malaysia presents an incredible opportunity for enterprises scaling their global operations. Securing a Money Services Business licence positions PingPong at the heart of this growth, empowering us to support Malaysia's expanding fintech and financial services ecosystem, meeting the rising demand for efficient, compliant cross-border payment solutions. This milestone enables us to extend our global reach further and provide enterprises with end-to-end, one-stop payment services."

This approval from Bank Negara Malaysia further adds to PingPong's significant portfolio of over 60 global licences across the United States, EU, UK, Hong Kong, mainland China, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and other countries and regions worldwide.

About us

PingPong was founded in New York in 2015, with the goal of solving the immense challenge of scaling enterprise businesses globally. Fast forward to today, and PingPong has become one of the world's leading global cross-border payments platforms, processing more than $250 billion USD. Our API-first cross-border payments platform integrates with enterprises to send, manage, and receive money faster on a global scale.

PingPong currently has 37 offices in 15 countries and 1,500 employees. Our international presence helps businesses solve complex payment needs in every major economy across all time zones.

