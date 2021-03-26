Ping An Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Peter Ma, Chairman of Ping An Group, said that the strategic cooperation established between Ping An Group and SZSE at the start of China's national 14th Five-Year Plan is of profound significance. The strategic cooperation is an important milestone for the Ping An to deliver on its "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies, by working with SZSE to build a digital ecosystem in the capital market.

Jessica Tan, Co-CEO of Ping An Group, said she believes that technology will play critical role in developing an influential ecosystem in the global capital market. This cooperation between Ping An and SZSE will support the innovation and development of fintech in the capital market, she said.

Ye Wangchun, Chairman and CEO of OneConnect, said, "On the basis of this cooperation, OneConnect will fully demonstrate its functions as a market platform and its ability to lead the development of financial industry technology as it supports SZSE in building an open and collaborative digital system for the industry."

As a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, OneConnect had served nearly 700 banks and more than 100 insurance companies as of the end of December 2020. Ping An Group also signed a fintech strategic cooperation agreement with the HKEX Group in September 2019, with OneConnect leading on behalf of the Group. The two parties continue to work together in the fintech field.

SZSE is a national securities trading venue approved by the State Council of the People's Republic of China. Serving the real economy and supporting the national strategy, the SZSE strives to build an innovative capital center and a world-class exchange. SZSE places great importance on the fintech innovations and applications in the capital market. It promotes the development and progress of fintech to serve the real economy.

