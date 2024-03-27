Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF（3070.HK）Named Best Performer at Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2023

HONG KONG, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management arm of the Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), announces that its flagship ETF, Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF（3070.HK） (the "HK Dividend ETF"), is named "Best Performer" in the Equity - ETFs (NAV Total Return 1 year) category at Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards ("TFA") 2023[1], as a testament to its exceptional performance.

Recently, HK Dividend ETF was also awarded "Three-Year Yinghua Awards - Greater China ETF" [2] by China Fund News for its outstanding performance in the past three years.

The HK Dividend ETF is an index-tracking exchange traded fund which aims to track the performance of its Underlying Index, the CSI HK Dividend Index (the "Underlying Index"). The Units of the HK Dividend ETF are traded on Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK"). The Underlying Index, launched on 23 July 2009, is a stock index which seeks to reflect the performance of high dividend yield securities in the Hong Kong market by selecting the 30 securities with high dividend yield, stable dividend payment and good liquidity from the entire universe of securities listed on the SEHK.

"We are honored to be the Best Performer in the Equity - ETFs (NAV Total Return 1 year) category this year. In historical periods of declining interest rates, high-dividend stocks tended to outperform the broader market. The securities screening methodology of the underlying Index of HK Dividend ETF focuses on high dividend yield, stable payment and liquidity, which can help mitigate volatility and improve returns." said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "We will continue our dedication to delivering cutting-edge investment solutions to help our investors meet their risk-adjusted returns objectives under volatile market conditions."

The TFA is organized by Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition). Awards are given in three categories – Mutual Funds, ETFs and Mandatory Provident Funds. The Awards apply a Bloomberg data-driven and performance-based methodology evaluating funds subject to asset class categories to identify the best performing funds. All assessments are based on market figures and historical data available on the Bloomberg Terminal.