Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Wins Two Prestigious Awards

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") is delighted to announce that its flagship fund, Ping An of China SIF- RMB Bond Fund ("the Fund"), becomes the proud recipient of 2 prestigious awards in December 2020.

The Ping An of China SIF- RMB Bond Fund is awarded "Best Performer - Mutual Funds (5 years) - Bond - RMB" at Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2020. In the past 4 years, the Fund has won the Top Fund Awards in the Mutual Funds - Bond – RMB category three times for its industry-leading performance.

The Fund is also a winner of the 2020 Offshore China Fund Awards, co-sponsored by China Asset Management Association of Hong Kong (HKCAMA) and Bloomberg, as 2nd Runner-up in the category of "Best Total Return - Greater China Fixed Income (5 Year)". It is the 3rd consecutive year for the Fund to be honored with this award.

Launched in 2011, Ping An of China SIF-RMB Bond Fund seeks to provide total return comprised of interest income and capital growth by investing principally in RMB denominated fixed or floating rate debt securities. These two renowned awards undoubtedly reflect and acknowledge the on-going outstanding performance of the Fund.

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) is a leading investment manager in Asia. Its major fixed income products also include China Green Bond Fund, China High Yield Private Strategy Bond Fund and Emerging Market Bond Fund.

Chi Kit Chai, CIO and Head of Capital Markets of PAAMC HK, commented,

"I want to thank both organizers for the recognition and the encouragement. These two awards once again attest to our commitment on excellence. They're testament to the hard work of our team and our proven investment process. I also want to thank all our clients for putting their trust in us. It's always our mission to provide our clients with best-in-class products, service and solutions."

The "Top Fund Awards" is organized by Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition). Awards are given in three categories – Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Mandatory Funds. The Awards apply a Bloomberg data-driven and performance-based methodology evaluating funds subject to asset class categories to identify the best performing funds. All assessments are based on market figures and historical data available on the Bloomberg Terminal.

The "Offshore China Fund Awards" is co-sponsored by HKCAMA and Bloomberg. It is also one of the most authoritative awards in the industry for the best offshore investment funds in Hong Kong. The calculations are based on data compiled by Bloomberg and cover all China asset managers in Hong Kong.

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong):

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Securities Consultation) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets. For more information, please visit asset.pingan.com.hk.

SOURCE Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited