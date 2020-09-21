Ping An Launches its First UCITS Umbrella Fund

Fund offers global investors diversified investment opportunities across China equity and fixed income markets

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) is pleased to announce that its offshore investment platform, Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("PAAMC HK" or the "Company"), has launched its first UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) umbrella fund.

Ping An of China Asset Management Fund (the "Fund")[1], together with its four key Sub-Funds, are domiciled in Luxembourg. It plans to apply for mutual recognition by Securities and Futures Commission for public offering in Hong Kong.

The Fund's investment strategy builds on Ping An's 20+-year track record of successful investment in China equity and fixed income markets. The Fund uses PAAMC HK's systematic, quantitative and scientific investment methodologies to offer global investors a wide range of investment opportunities in China with flexibility and efficiency.

Each of the four Sub-Funds managed by PAAMC HK has a unique investment objective and strategy:

China A-Shares AI Multi-Factor Fund

This Sub-Fund employs multi-factor models to construct a well-diversified equity portfolio. It uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) techniques for stock selection and portfolio optimization. It aims to achieve stable excess returns above the benchmark China Securities Index (CSI) 300 Total Return Index. In addition to applying common factors in the market, Ping An's AI quantitative researchers have developed proprietary factors to enhance its performance and to reduce correlations with other quantitative funds.

China Green Bond Fund

This Sub-Fund mainly invests in China and emerging markets green bonds that are aligned with international standards to promote green financing and to advance environmentally friendly investments and social awareness in China and other emerging countries. Bolstered by strong domestic economic recovery and policy support, China green bonds not only help investors capture China's green opportunities, but also mitigate risk due to its low correlations to other major asset classes.

China High-Yield Private Strategy Bond Fund

This Sub-Fund aims to achieve absolute return from investment income and long-term capital appreciation, primarily investing in high-yield corporate bonds and debt securities. It may also invest in debt securities issued by sovereign, government agencies and/or companies having main operations in mainland China.

Emerging Market Income Fund

This Sub-Fund is designed to achieve absolute return from income and long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 60% of its net assets in debt securities issued by sovereign, government agencies and/or companies having main operations in emerging market countries.

Hoi Tung, Ping An Group Investment Committee Member and Chairman & CEO of Ping An Overseas Holdings, said, "Leveraging the strength of Ping An's investment expertise in China, this new UCITS vehicle provides global investors the opportunity to invest in China's equity and fixed income markets. We look forward to launching more products and services that meet global investor demands."

Chi Kit Chai, Head of Capital Markets and Chief Investment Officer, Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong), said, "Capitalizing on the geographic advantage of Hong Kong, PAAMC HK connects mainland China with the rest of the world. We are committed to help our onshore Chinese clients to invest globally and our global clients to invest in China. Currently, we are seeing strong growth in demand for Chinese assets, as China can provide both pickup in yields and portfolio diversification. We are very excited to broaden our offering to include our first UCITS fund, which provides our global clients access to opportunities to invest in China."

[1] The Fund is not authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. It is not publicly offered in Hong Kong.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 210 million retail customers and 560 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In 2020, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and ranked 21st in the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 38th in the 2020 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong)

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Securities Consultation) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets. For more information, please visit asset.pingan.com.hk.

