Ping An Invests in Joonko to Modernize Financial Services in Europe

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 16 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) is pleased to announce Ping An Global Voyager Fund is investing Joonko, the new digital financial portal from finleap, Europe's leading fintech ecosystem.

Joonko is the digital financial portal that helps European consumers to choose the right financial products for their personal saving and protection needs. The portal will be launched at the end of 2019 with its first product: car insurance. Ping An invested in finleap in 2018 and has had significant involvement in developing Joonko's strategy and technology capabilities.

Donald Lacey, Managing Director and COO of Ping An's Global Voyager Fund, said, "We're pleased to cement a relationship with Joonko that includes both growth capital and technological support. To us, Joonko represents the logical evolution of financial digitalisation in Europe. It's the right approach to innovation in retail financial services: a next generation solution designed to benefit consumers and financial product providers alike."

Dr. Carolin Gabor, CEO of Joonko, explains, "With the strategic expertise of our investors, technical know-how and an incredibly passionate team, Joonko will quickly become one of the top players in the financial community. The platform is convenient, totally transparent, and operates on the principle of fairness to both consumers and financial product providers. This is the kind of vision for digital finance that Europe's consumers deserve."



About Ping An Global Voyager Fund

Established in 2017 by Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd ("Ping An"), the Ping An Global Voyager Fund is a Hong Kong-based investor in growth stage fintech and healthtech companies. The fund typically invests between US$15 and US$50 million in non-control positions in companies where an affiliation with Ping An is likely to create significant mutual value over time. As at September 2019, the Fund has invested approximately US$250 million across Europe, North America, China and Israel.

About Joonko

Joonko is the digital financial portal that enables consumers to find the financial and insurance products that match their needs. Inspired by the willpower and strength of Junko Tabei, the first woman to climb Mount Everest, Joonko has set the goal of removing all obstacles their customers face when switching and taking out their car insurance. Further financial products will follow. Joonko was founded in 2019 and is led by Dr. Carolin Gabor (CEO), Dr. Andreas Schroeter (COMO) and Eric Lange (CTPO).

