Ping An Good Doctor Appoints Michael Guo as Chairman of the Board and He Mingke as CEO

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors (the "Board") of Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 1833.HK) announces that Mr. Michael Guo was appointed as the Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Mingke He as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Executive Director, with effect from 7 October 2025.

At the same time, the Board has accepted the resignation of Mr. Dou Li as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and CEO due to personal work arrangements. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Dou Li for his valuable contributions to the Group during his tenure of office. The resignation of Mr. Dou Li does not affect the normal operation of the Company. The Company believes that, under the premise of scientific decision-making, the corporate governance structure of the Company will continue to be standardized and efficient after his resignation.

Appointment of Michael Guo as Chairman of the Board

The Board announces that Mr. Michael Guo has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Guo, aged 53, joined Ping An Good Doctor in March 2024 as a Non-executive Director. He joined Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An Group") in 2019 and is currently an Executive Director, Co-CEO and Senior Vice President of Ping An Group. He previously served as Special Assistant to the Chairman and Executive Vice President of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd., and as Chief Human Resources Officer of Ping An Group. Before joining Ping An Group, Mr. Guo was a partner and managing director of Boston Consulting Group and a global co-chief executive officer of Willis Towers Watson Capital Markets.

Mr. Guo has been serving as a director of PKU Healthcare Management Co., Ltd. since December 2024, a director of Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. since September 2024, a director of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. since August 2024, a director of Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd. since May 2024, a non-executive director of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. since November 2023.

The Company states that Mr. Guo has extensive experience in strategic transformation, digital operations, reform and technology innovation in large-scale financial and healthcare groups as he has long served in Ping An Group and leading international consulting firms. As the flagship company in Ping An Group's "Health and Senior Care" strategic synergy, Ping An Good Doctor undertakes important functions in health management, healthcare services and senior care services for millions of Ping An Group customers. Mr. Guo's concurrent role as Co-CEO of Ping An Group and Chairman of the Board of Ping An Good Doctor reflects the Group's high level of attention to the Company's development, facilitates the deep implementation of the "Health and Senior Care" strategy, enhances core competitiveness, and ensures continuity in operations and management.

Appointment of Mingke He as CEO

The Board announces that Mr. Mingke He has been appointed as CEO and Executive Director of the Company with effect from 7 October 2025. Mr. He, aged 46, holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Tsinghua University, and an MBA from Stanford University. He previously serves as a senior consultant at Boston Consulting Group, Vice President of Investments at SAIF Partners, Co-President of 58.com, and Senior Vice President of Baidu Group.

Mr. He possesses an international perspective combined with local market experience across various industries, including finance, internet and healthcare, and has a deep understanding of and extensive practical experience in the internet and comprehensive health sectors. Ping An Good Doctor is currently advancing its "Health and Senior Care" strategic synergy, building a service network of "online, in-store, in-home, and in-company", promoting scenario-based application of medical AI, and creating long-term competitive advantages in the health and senior care ecosystem. Mr. He's appointment as CEO will further drive strategic integration, enhance service quality, improve user experience and operational efficiency, and support sustainable business growth.

Ping An Good Doctor states that, guided by the new development paradigm, the pursuit of high-quality growth, and the accelerated release of policy benefits in the health consumption sector, the Company—serving as the flagship of Ping An Group's health and senior care ecosystem—will remain committed to its mission of "building a professional bridge between doctors and patients, and safeguarding the health of all people with heart". The Company will continue to implement Ping An Group's "Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care" dual-engine strategy, deepen the "insurance + health care" synergistic model, strengthen the core hubs of family doctor services and senior care concierge services, and leverage closed-loop medical AI service capabilities to provide users with a "worry-free, time-saving and money-saving" service experience, creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders and society.