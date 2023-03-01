Pilates Equipment Market is expected to display a steady growth of 5% due to the rise in obesity around the world| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the pilates equipment market was valued at more than USD 200 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Pilates Reformers, Pilates Mats, Pilates Balls, Pilates Rings, and Others); Application (Commercial Space Residential Space, and Others); Distribution Channel (Retail and Online) Region/Country.

The pilates equipment market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Pilates Equipment market. The pilates equipment market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the pilates equipment market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Pilates equipment is used to perform various physical exercises to improve flexibility, posture, physical strength, and mental awareness. Pilates is a system of repetitive movements performed on a yoga mat or other equipment to promote strength, stability, and flexibility. Pilates exercises develop the body through muscular effort starting at the core. Pilates is popular with dancers, but it appeals to a wider audience especially youngsters.

The growing adoption of pilates equipment is mainly attributed to the growing rate of obesity-related health problems. For instance, according to CDC, every year about 805 thousand people have a heart attack in the united states of America. And According to the world bank, 13% of the world's adults are obese. Moreover, the rising disposable income of individuals around the world coupled with the growing health awareness among consumers is expected to drive the market during the analysis time period.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the pilates equipment industry, production was stopped and the supply chain was disrupted. However, the industry observed a steep rise in demand from the residential as the gyms were closed and people had very limited options for workout.

The global pilates equipment market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial space residential space, and others. During the forecast period, the commercial segment is expected to achieve a significant share, this is mainly due to the growing number of commercial pilates studios in developed countries around the world. Furthermore, commercial spaces provide an ideal place to perform exercise which is expected to drive the market during the analysis time period.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into retail and online. The retail segment is expected to achieve a significant share in 2020 and is expected to showcase a similar trend during the forecast period. The growing adoption is mainly attributed to the presence of specialty stores around the world, these stores are specially designed for the sale of fitness equipment. Also, pilates manufacturers are mainly targeting specialty stores as their major distribution channel as they can manipulate their margins better on the retail distribution channel. Furthermore, retail stores offer various benefits such as better discounts and proper equipment training with each sale which attracts more customers.

Pilates Equipment Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to lead the pilates equipment market. This is mainly due to the rising popularity of physical as well as mental well-being in the region. Furthermore, the growing obesity in the countries like the USA and Canada is expected to influence market growth. Moreover, the region has developed economies such as the USA and Canada have greater disposable income which allows them to spend more physical well-being coupled with the presence of key market players is expected to drive the market in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Balanced Body

Beverly Hills Fitness LLC

Align-Pilated, Stamina Products Inc

Gratz Industries

MAD DOGG ATHLETICS INC

Aeromat/Ecowise

Trending Fit LLC

Decathlon

Merrithew Corporation.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Pilates Equipment market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Pilates Equipment Market Report Coverage

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

