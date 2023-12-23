Pigeon Singapore and LyondellBasell Collaborate to Incorporate Bio-Circular Plastic in Nursing Bottles, In an Effort Towards a More Sustainable Future

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell and Pigeon Singapore – the regional headquarter of its business unit covering Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa and Oceania – announced today their collaboration on advancing the sustainable research and development efforts in baby nursing bottles.

The renewed series of the Pigeon SofTouch™ nursing bottles will use the LyondellBasell bio-based CirculenRenew polypropylene polymers, as part of Pigeon's transition away from using 100% virgin polypropylene resins.

LyondellBasell bio-based CirculenRenew polypropylene polymers (PP) are used in the cap and hood of the renewed Pigeon SofTouch™ T-Ester, PPSU and Glass nursing bottle (first three bottles from the left), and in the cap, hood and bottle of the PP nursing bottle and PP straw bottle (last two bottles). They are also used in the bottle handle of the PP straw bottle. Pigeon_Singapore_LyondellBasell_Collaborate_to_Incorporate_Bio_Circular_Plastic_in_Nursing_Bottles

Backed by over 60 years of breastfeeding research, Pigeon is the global no.1 brand^ in nursing bottles. By incorporating CirculenRenew into PP (polypropylene) parts (cap, hood, handle and PP bottle) used in the renewed Pigeon SofTouch™ nursing bottles, usage of virgin PP plastic will be reduced hence contributing to carbon emissions reduction. CirculenRenew PP has a 70% lower PCF (product carbon footprint) than fossil-based PP over the life cycle* due to the use of a bio-based feedstock.

In addition, consumers can look forward to reusing these nursing bottle as their child grows. By replacing the nipple or teat with Pigeon's newly launched 2-step straw tops, babies can continue using the bottles to drink water or other fluids.

Pigeon is committed to achieving its purpose to make the world more baby friendly. "Our goal is to support parents in providing the best for their babies, and this includes a sustainable environment for the children to grow up and thrive in," said Yusuke Nakata, CEO of Pigeon Singapore. "Over the past few years, we have been studying our material sources and switching to alternative options where possible. Using bio-based plastic for our nursing bottles is an exciting breakthrough and we are proud to be in collaboration with LyondellBasell to introduce this meaningful range."

"At LyondellBasell, we are committed to creating solutions for everyday sustainable living and supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals. Our CirculenRenew product family enables this progress," said Allen Yu, Senior Vice President of LyondellBasell, Asia Pacific. "We are very excited to collaborate with Pigeon Singapore on this project, which represents a milestone as we are supplying for the first time CirculenRenew grades for baby products."

The LyondellBasell CirculenRenew polymers are made from renewable feedstocks derived from bio-based wastes and residual oils, such as used cooking oils. These feedstocks are used in LyondellBasell's conventional production processes along with conventional feedstocks, and are allocated to CirculenRenew products using an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach. The use of renewable feedstocks offers a lower carbon footprint compared to fossil-based feedstocks.

For this initiative, Pigeon has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification, providing assurance to consumers that ISCC's sustainability requirements for the bio-based materials that are linked to its products are met. An ISCC PLUS certification covers the entire value chain and is an internationally recognised certification standard that can be applied for the mass balance methodology.

In close cooperation with the Japanese trading company Iwatani Corporation and LyondellBasell, Pigeon will introduce these sustainable nursing bottles in Indonesia from December 2023, followed by the rest of the markets in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa and Oceania in the following year.

* Assuming energy recovery as the end-of-life scenario and including emissions from production, polymers stored carbon release in end-of-life, but excluding emissions from distribution, use and other end-of-life emissions.

About Pigeon Corporation

As a leading brand in mother and baby care, Pigeon provides a comprehensive range of products to fulfil consumer needs from maternity to childcare. Since our establishment in 1957, we aim to make the world a more baby-friendly place by providing products and services based on over 60 years of research. Today, Pigeon Group products are used by babies and their families in over 90 countries around the world, and we boast the No.1 global market share^ for Nursing Bottles. We will continue to prioritize research and development, striving for the highest standards of comfort, safety, and quality. We are dedicated to developing products that offer a comprehensive solution for parents and caregivers throughout their parenting journey. For more information, please visit www.pigeon.com.sg or follow @pigeonsingapore on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

^Global Baby Bottles Market 2023, Global Info Research.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

