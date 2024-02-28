PIF and ATP announce multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate the growth of global tennis

The major partnership will see PIF become the official naming partner of the ATP Rankings, celebrating players' journeys and progress across the season and championing excellence as the Year-End No. 1, presented by PIF, is crowned at the Nitto ATP Finals which will take place in Turin, Italy until 2025.

PIF will partner with ATP Tour events in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Beijing and the Nitto ATP Finals, in addition to the Next Gen ATP Finals, hosted in Jeddah until 2027. Following the launch of ATP's Baseline program earlier this year, PIF has further committed to develop and unlock new opportunities for young players and player pathway initiatives, providing a significant boost to the game's next generation of stars.

The ATP partnership forms part of PIF's broader sponsorship platform, investing in people, projects and partnerships with an emphasis on the brand's four pillars: inclusivity, sustainability, youth and technology.

Together, PIF and ATP will also collaborate to elevate the long-term future of tennis. PIF will actively contribute to ATP's OneVision Strategic Plan which focuses on driving unity, enhancing fan experiences and leveraging scalable growth opportunities across the sport.

Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO, said: "Our strategic partnership with PIF marks a major moment for tennis. It's a shared commitment to propel the future of the sport. With PIF's dedication to the next generation – fostering innovation and creating opportunities for all – the stage is set for a transformative new period of progress."

Mohamed AlSayyad, Head of Corporate Brand at PIF, said: "As PIF expands its portfolio of innovative sponsorships, our commitment to 'Invested in Better' remains unwavering. Through our collaboration with ATP, PIF will be a catalyst for growth of the global tennis landscape, developing talent, fostering inclusivity and driving sustainable innovation. This strategic partnership aligns with our broader vision to enhance quality of life and drive transformation in sport both within Saudi and across the world.''

Tennis is rapidly becoming a key sport in Saudi Arabia. Between 2019 and 2023, the number of registered players increased by 46%. PIF will leverage ATP's expertise to develop further opportunities for young Saudis in tennis, including via state-of-the-art facilities, coaching, and an enhanced player pathway in Saudi Arabia.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. Since 2015, when the Board was reconstituted and oversight transferred to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, PIF's board of directors has been chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund. PIF plays a leading role in advancing Saudi Arabia's economic transformation and diversification, as well as contributing to shaping the future of the global economy. Since 2017, PIF has established over 90 companies. PIF is building a diversified portfolio by entering into attractive and long-term investment opportunities in 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia and globally.

As the global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

