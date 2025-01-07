Piezoelectric Devices Market worth $55.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global piezoelectric devices market is expected to grow from USD 35.59 billion in 2024 to USD 55.49 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the estimated period 2024-2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising adoption of piezoelectric materials to enhance efficiency of aircraft structures is driving the demand. Major players in the aerospace industry manufacture, sell, and service commercial aircraft, space vehicles, and satellites. This industry demands advanced solutions that enhance the efficiency, durability, and performance of aircraft, planes, helicopters, and submarines.

Piezoelectric Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 35.59 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 55.49 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Material, Element, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High manufacturing costs Key Market Opportunities Growing popularity of 3D printing technologies Key Market Drivers Escalating adoption of advanced driving aids and sensing technologies

One of the major technologies used is piezoelectric actuators, which are applied in active vibration-damping techniques. These actuators monitor several mechanical parts and structures of modern aircraft, thus preventing undesirable vibrations, noise levels, fuel consumption rates, and energy waste. Besides aircraft, piezoelectric technology is applicable in planes, wind turbines, motors, machine tools, and laboratory tables. Piezoelectric devices address common issues in aviation, such as engine vibration, high cabin noise levels, ice formation on wings, flow separation due to turbulence, and performance of control surfaces in cold climates.

Piezoelectric Actuators to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Piezoelectric actuators, owing to their benefits, are used in industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductors, bio-nanotechnology, astronomy/aerospace technology, biomedical, optics, photonics, scientific instrumentation, telecommunications, ultrasonic machine control, and metrology. A few common applications of these actuators range from gene manipulation, vibration cancellation, fiber-optic alignment, and active damping to shock wave generation, image stabilization, and wafer-mask alignment. Besides these applications, piezoelectric actuators are also used in ultra-precise positioning, generation, and handling of high forces or pressures in static and dynamic situations. They can also be integrated into micro-scale systems; hydraulic valves, microgrippers, fuel injection systems in diesel engines, and medical tools.

By Material, Piezoelectric Polymers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in piezoelectric devices market during the forecast period.

Piezoelectric polymers, such as PVDF and its copolymers, are gaining popularity. They are flexible, lightweight, and suited for many applications. These materials have lower densities than traditional piezoelectric ceramics, making them preferable for applications that require low-weight and versatile designs. The rising adoption of wearable electronics, medical devices, and energy-harvesting systems is driving the demand for piezoelectric polymers. Their ability to conform to complex shapes and operate under varying mechanical stress conditions positions them as critical components in sensors, actuators, and transducers. Advancements in material science have led to enhanced performance and durability, further fueling their adoption. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on sustainability is pushing industries toward eco-friendly and recyclable alternatives, with piezoelectric polymers fitting well within this trend. With ongoing innovations and expanding application areas, piezoelectric polymers are poised to revolutionize the piezoelectric devices industry, supporting rapid growth and innovation.

Asia Pacific expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific's thriving industrial and consumer electronics sectors serve as primary drivers of demand for piezoelectric technologies, mainly because of the use of the technology such as sensors, actuators, transducers, and energy harvesting in these applications. Growth of the automotive sector, mainly in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, increases the utilization of piezoelectric devices, particularly in advanced driver-assistance systems and electric vehicles. Additionally, Asia Pacific's leadership in electronics manufacturing, with nations like China, Taiwan, and South Korea housing major producers of semiconductors and electronic components, creates a robust supply chain for piezoelectric devices. The region's significant investments in renewable energy, healthcare, and infrastructure development also contribute to market growth. With emerging economies like India and South East Asia, the adoption of piezoelectric technology in medical devices, aerospace, and industrial automation is increasing. In addition, encouraging government policies, increased R&D spending, and accessible low-cost manufacturing also contribute significantly to Asia Pacific being a market leader, with the region serving as an important center for innovation and production for this technology.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the piezoelectric devices companies are CeramTec GmbH (Germany), CTS Corporation (US), Kistler Group (Switzerland), Physik Instrumente (PI) SE & Co. KG. (US), Aerotech (US), Piezosystem jena (Germany), KEMET Corporation (US), Piezo Technologies (US), APC International, Ltd. (US), Mad City Labs, Inc (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Mide Technology Corp (US), Omega Piezo Technologies (US) , PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (US), and PiezoMotor (Sweden) among others.

