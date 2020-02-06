Piers Wheeler Joins KraneShares as Head of U.K. Distribution

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs, is pleased to announce that Piers Wheeler has joined the firm as Managing Director, charged with business development and client relationship management across institutional and wholesale channels within the United Kingdom and Europe.

"We've seen a lot of demand from U.K. and European investors looking for a better way to invest in China," said Jonathan Krane, Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares. "Piers is will be instrumental in helping our clients gain strategic access to China through KraneShares ETFs."

Previously, Piers held distribution positions at Eastspring Investments and AMP Capital, establishing their presence in Europe and the Middle East, respectively. He has extensive experience developing distribution businesses across the U.K., Scandinavia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Prior to working in business development, Piers was a strategic consultant at L.E.K. Consulting.

"KraneShares revolutionized the way investors access China's capital markets through launching ETFs with exposures that go beyond legacy "out of the box" China benchmarks," said Piers Wheeler. "I believe they will see a clear differentiation. I am excited to introduce our ETFs to new audiences within the U.K. and Europe and expand the firm's presence."

Piers holds a BA with Honors from the University of Oxford and an MA from the Cass Business School.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

This information is being communicated by KraneShares, which is an appointed representative of DMS Capital Solutions UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom under the reference number 503325.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Internet companies are subject to rapid changes in technology, worldwide competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of patent protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions. Such changes may have an adverse impact on performance.

This material is for information only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment, or subscribe to any investment management or advisory service. You are accessing information which constitutes a financial promotion under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA").

Any investment, and investment activity or controlled activity, to which this information relates is available only to such persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Persons that do not have professional experience should not rely or act upon this information unless they are persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 apply to whom distribution of this information may otherwise lawfully be made.

For additional fund documentation, please visit www.DMSGovernance.com.

