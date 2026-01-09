Pierre Fabre Laboratories and Iktos Announce an Integrated AI-Driven Drug Discovery Collaboration in Oncology

CASTRES, France and PARIS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Fabre Laboratories and Iktos, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics on drug discovery, today announced an integrated drug discovery collaboration to identify and develop novel small-molecule drug candidates in oncology. This initiative reflects both companies' commitment to advancing oncology research by integrating complementary strengths across computational design, medicinal chemistry, biology, medical science and preclinical development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iktos will leverage its AI-driven generative design platform to accelerate the discovery of optimized small-molecule candidates against an undisclosed oncology target. Pierre Fabre Laboratories will contribute its extensive knowledge in oncology research and preclinical development to guide the selection, evaluation, and progression of candidate molecules.

Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed but include an upfront and several milestone payments.

"This collaboration with Iktos marks an important milestone in our journey to build an AI-powered R&D engine at Pierre Fabre Laboratories" said Audrey Kauffmann, Head of Data Science and Biometry at Pierre Fabre Medical Care R&D. "By integrating Iktos' generative AI and automated chemistry technologies into our research platforms, we are taking a step toward realizing our data and AI strategy. This cooperation exemplifies our ambition to leverage cutting-edge innovation to improve the quality and probability of success in drug discovery, while accelerating the delivery of meaningful advances for patients in oncology."

"We are delighted to start a drug discovery collaboration with Iktos", said Olivier Geneste, Head of Drug Discovery at Pierre Fabre Medical Care R&D. "Thanks to its well-established expertise in generative AI coupled to automated chemistry, we strongly believe that Iktos will help us in accelerating and derisking the discovery of innovative therapeutics targeting a highly valuable oncology target to serve unmet cancer patients' needs."

"We are delighted to initiate this collaboration with Pierre Fabre Laboratories, a company with a distinguished track record in oncology," said Yann Gaston-Mathé, Co-founder and CEO of Iktos. "This collaboration exemplifies the powerful complementarity between Iktos' generative AI and automated chemistry technologies and Pierre Fabre's deep scientific and clinical development expertise. Together, we intend to create the optimal framework to rapidly and efficiently progress innovative small-molecule candidates in oncology, with the aim of bringing meaningful therapeutic advances to patients worldwide."

About the Pierre Fabre Laboratories R&D pipeline:

Pierre Fabre Laboratories has expanded its efforts in precision oncology by adding several assets to its R&D pipeline. PFL-241 and PFL-721, two mutant-selective EGFR inhibitors, are being developed for the treatment of EGFR-driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. PFL-002 is undergoing clinical testing in solid tumors driven by MET genetic alterations. The pan-RAF inhibitor exarafenib is being developed to expand targeted therapy options for RAS/RAF-driven solid tumors. Moreover, pre-clinical candidates for various oncology targets are sought to be identified in collaboration with Vernalis Ltd. Furthermore, a collaboration with RedRidge Bio is underway to identify and develop biparatopic antibodies for multiple targets in precision oncology, dermatology, and rare diseases. These new additions to the discovery and clinical development portfolio complement Pierre Fabre Laboratories' existing precision oncology portfolio targeting BRAF, MEK, HER2, as well as EBV-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder.

About Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Pierre Fabre Laboratories is the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics company and one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical laboratories. Its Dermo-cosmetics & Personal Care portfolio includes international brands such as Eau Thermale Avène, Ducray, Klorane, A-Derma, René Furterer, Même Cosmetics, Darrow and Elgydium. Its Medical Care activity covers 5 main therapeutic fields: oncology, dermatology, rare diseases, primary care and family health care.

For over 40 years, Pierre Fabre Laboratories has established itself as an international player in oncology, mastering the entire value chain from R&D to marketing. Its portfolio of oncology specialties covers colorectal, breast, lung and skin cancers, as well as certain hematologic malignancies and precancerous dermatological conditions such as actinic keratosis. In 2024, Pierre Fabre Laboratories' revenues in oncology came to 520 million euros, 88% of which were generated by international sales, out of a total sales figure of 3.1 billion euros.

Based in southwest France since its creation, Pierre Fabre Laboratories manufactures nearly 90% of its products in France and employs 10,200 people worldwide. In 2024, its R&D budget amounted to 219 million euros, of which 60% is allocated to targeted therapies in oncology and 35% to skin health and care solutions. There are currently 10 research and development programs underway dedicated to targeted therapies in oncology.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories' majority shareholder (86%) is an eponymous humanitarian Foundation. Employees constitute the company's other shareholder. This capital structure guarantees the company's independence, long-term vision and contribution to the common good. The dividends paid to the Pierre Fabre Foundation contribute to 35 healthcare-access programs deployed in 22 of the least developed countries in the world.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories' CSR policy has been assessed by AFNOR Certification and has been awarded the "Exemplary" level of its CSR label (ISO 26 000 standard for sustainable development).

For more information, visit www.pierre-fabre.com , @Laboratoires Pierre Fabre, @Pierre Fabre Oncology

About Iktos

Founded in 2016, Iktos is a global leader in artificial intelligence and robotics for drug discovery. Its generative AI technology designs molecules in silico, optimized to meet all key success criteria of a discovery project. Through software and strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, Iktos combines AI-driven molecular design with robotic synthesis and biological testing, to accelerate drug discovery. With over 60 successful projects to date, Iktos is also advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates in oncology, obesity and metabolism, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company completed a €15.5M Series A financing round in 2023, co-led by M Ventures and Debiopharm Innovation, with participation from Omnes Capital. In 2024, Iktos acquired Synsight, strengthening its platform with cutting-edge cellular imaging and high-content biological screening capabilities. In 2025, Iktos was awarded a €2.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator, with potential follow-on funding of €5M, to advance its integrated AI and robotics platform. For more information, visit Iktos.ai.



