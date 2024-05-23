Picus Security Launches Security Validation for Kubernetes

Teams can eliminate container security exposures with the new enhancements in Picus' platform for multi-cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security , the Security Validation company, today announced security validation for Kubernetes. This new capability allows Security and DevOps teams to realize the benefits of containers securely by proactively measuring and optimizing the resilience of clusters. It is the latest innovative addition to the Picus Security Validation Platform, which empowers users to consistently validate their security posture and measure risk across on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

For organizations that want an agile way to deploy, run and scale applications, Kubernetes offers considerable benefits. However, security is often the biggest barrier to its adoption. The dynamic and complex nature of Kubernetes means that containers are often misconfigured due to human error. Without a hands-on approach to governance, security gaps can easily emerge over time, increasing the risk of incidents. This situation is exacerbated by the high level of expertise required to secure Kubernetes and the use of default settings which are inherently insecure. According to The State of Kubernetes Report , more than two-thirds of Kubernetes users (67%) have delayed deployments due to security concerns.*

The addition of Kubernetes validation extends the Picus platform's existing validation capabilities, which are powered by attack simulation and GenAI. It enables organizations to proactively identify and mitigate security misconfigurations, such as weak policies and settings that could allow containers to run with insecure privileges and facilitate lateral movement. Now security teams can automatically assess the security of their workloads wherever they are located - on-premises, in containers, and also in cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

"Cloud security is perhaps the biggest barrier of entry for organizations that want to take advantage of container orchestration," said Volkan Erturk, Picus CTO and Co-Founder. "Kubernetes offers incredible opportunities for DevOps teams to deploy and scale new applications, but Security teams can struggle to keep pace.

"With the Picus Security Validation Platform, security concerns won't slow down an organization's digital transformation journey. This new offering will allow our users to consistently measure the security of their workloads and vastly reduce the effort needed to address exposures across growing IT environments."

About Picus Security

Picus Security helps security teams consistently and accurately validate their security posture. Our Security Validation Platform simulates real-world threats to evaluate the effectiveness of security controls, identify high-risk attack paths to critical assets, and optimize threat prevention and detection capabilities.

As the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation, we specialize in delivering the actionable insights our customers need to be threat-centric and proactive.

Picus is a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for 2024 in the BAS tools category†. The company is recognized as a leader by Frost & Sullivan^.

