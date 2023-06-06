Picus Security is a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer First Technology Provider

Over 9 out of 10 customer reviews say they recommend Picus for Breach and Attack Simulation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security , the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), has announced that it is now a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer First Technology Provider. Participating in the Customer First Program means that Picus has made a commitment to unbiased, representative reviews by asking all customers to complete a review on Gartner Peer Insights. Based on the feedback it has received from over 100 customers, Picus has an average Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.7 out of five. 94% of customers say they would recommend the company.*

Recent feedback has praised Picus' Complete Security Validation Platform for being 'very user-friendly and easy to navigate' and for its ability to 'simulate up-to-date attack scenarios.'

"Joining the Customer First Program is an important marker demonstrating our commitment to fostering a two-way relationship with our customers," said Volkan Erturk, CTO and Co-founder at Picus Security. "Customer feedback is essential to enhancing the outcomes we deliver, and it's great to see organizations benefiting from the improvements we've made to ease the challenges of measuring and reducing threat exposure continuously."

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program is designed to further solidify the trust and credibility that exists between all stakeholders in the Gartner Peer Insights community. Joining Customer First represents a commitment to ensure that every user of the provider's products or services will have an equal opportunity to share honest, unbiased feedback, regardless of whether it is positive or negative. To be a Customer First Technology Provider, Picus Security has committed to:

Soliciting reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices

Welcoming both positive and negative feedback, and looking to leverage these customer insights to drive product development

Being open to any and all feedback

Solidifying the trust and credibility that exists between all stakeholders in the Gartner Peer Insights community

Gartner defines BAS as a set of tools that enable organizations to gain a deeper understanding of security posture vulnerabilities by automating testing of threat vectors such as external and insider, lateral movement, and data exfiltration.

To read more about what customers are saying about Picus Security, please visit Gartner Peer Insights . To leave Picus Security a review, please submit it here .

* Based on 09 ratings submitted in the Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Tools market on Gartner Peer Insights as of June 01, 2023.

Notes for editors

See below for a selection of Picus Security customer reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights site.

'The product is extremely simple and understandable to use.'

' From the moment I started using it, I found the platform to be very user-friendly and easy to navigate .'

'It is best at finding vulnerabilities in every attack surface.'

'I'm happy to use a product that provides rapid development in attack simulation.'

'Pre-sales team has a high level of knowledge and can answer any question related to the product modules.'

'Very easy to work with Picus Team, architects and sales team is a very helpful team.'

About Gartner Peer Insights™

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. The Customer First Program and associated badge is designed to build trust and credibility, by signaling that a technology provider solicits reviews from all customers and recognizes the benefits of honest, unbiased feedback.

To learn more about the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program, visit the end-user landing page .

About Picus Security

Picus Security helps security teams of all sizes to continuously validate and enhance organizations' cyber resilience. Our Complete Security Validation Platform simulates real-world threats to evaluate the effectiveness of security controls, discover at risk assets, and identify high-risk attack paths to critical systems and users.

As the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation, we specialize in supplying the actionable insights our customers need to be threat-centric and proactive.

Picus has been named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner and is recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the BAS market.

