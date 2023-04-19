Expands its Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution in advance of RSA Conference 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security, the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), today announced the expansion of its continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) solution to help CISOs better answer the question: 'what is our cyber risk?'

Picus Security Announces New Attack Surface Management and Cloud Security Posture Management Capabilities

The company's new capabilities – Picus Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) and Picus Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) – help organizations improve their visibility by providing them with a more unified view of their threat exposure. Now security teams can simulate real-world threats, discover unknown assets, identify misconfigurations, and maximize the performance of their existing investments, in one automated and easy to use CTEM solution.

"By automating more and more aspects of threat exposure management, we are helping security teams to achieve better security outcomes," said Volkan Erturk, CTO and Co-founder at Picus Security. "Our new CAASM and CSPM capabilities build on the enhancements to the Picus Platform we announced last year, which enable security teams to automatically identify and mitigate potential attack paths and optimize their detection rules."

The two new capabilities of The Picus Complete Security Validation Platform are:

Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) aggregates cyber asset data from across internal networks to provide security teams with the real-time information they need to identify at-risk and non-compliant assets, applications and users.

aggregates cyber asset data from across internal networks to provide security teams with the real-time information they need to identify at-risk and non-compliant assets, applications and users. Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) identifies critical misconfigurations in cloud workloads and simulates privilege escalation scenarios so security teams can gauge the potential impact of attacks and take steps to mitigate their risks.

By leveraging the full functionality of The Picus Platform, organizations can more easily adopt a CTEM program, a pragmatic, evidence-based approach to reducing business risk. Gartner predicts that 'by 2026, organizations prioritizing their security investments via a continuous threat exposure management program will suffer two-thirds fewer breaches.'^

"Security professionals need real-time data to quantify risk and make informed decisions," said Alper Memis, CEO and Co-founder at Picus Security. "The new functionality we've added to The Picus Platform provides our customers with a unified view of cyber risk and the insights they need to continuously measure and reduce their exposure to threats."

To learn more about the latest enhancements to The Picus Platform, visit the Picus Security team at the RSA Conference, Moscone North Expo, Booth 6472, in San Francisco, April 24-27, 2023.

^Gartner, Top Trends in Cybersecurity 2023, Richard Addiscott, Alex Michaels, March 2023

