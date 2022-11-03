Picus Security announces integration with Trend Micro Vision One XDR

Picus' BAS technology enables joint customers to continuously validate and maximize threat readiness

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security, the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) technology, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Trend Micro to enable Trend Micro Vision One (TMVO) XDR customers to continuously validate their threat detection and response capabilities.

The Picus Complete Security Control Validation platform now integrates with TMVO XDR to enable joint users to automatically simulate real-world threats and ensure that detection policies are continuously tuned to identify and alert on them.

"To rapidly detect and respond to the latest cyber threats, it's vital to maintain a high degree of visibility at all times," says Volkan Erturk, CTO and Co-Founder of Picus Security.

"By leveraging the new integration between The Picus Platform and Trend Micro Vision One, security teams benefit from an automated and continuous way to validate and enhance their preparedness - ensuring a proactive and threat-centric approach to detection, 24/7."

In order to validate TMVO XDR's performance against ransomware and other threats, The Picus Platform's extensive threat library is updated daily by a team of dedicated researchers.

The platform quantifies simulation results to measure improvements. Plus, to help security operations teams swiftly address any gaps in detection coverage identified, it supplies actionable mitigation recommendations.

Overall benefits of the joint integration are security teams being able to achieve a more proactive approach, alleviate manual detection engineering processes, and reduce false positive alerts.

"Providing a holistic view across organization's networks, endpoint and cloud environments, Vision One XDR provides the capabilities security teams need to identify and respond sooner and more effectively," says Mike Gibson – VP of Global Customer Success and Global Sales at Trend Micro.

"Now, via this joining integration with The Picus Platform, security teams can get the very best from the solution at all times and stay on top of the evolving threat landscape."

For more information about The Picus Platform's integration with Trend Micro Vision One XDR and other Trend Micro products, please visit:

https://www.picussecurity.com/technology-alliances/trendmicro

About Picus Security

Picus Security is the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS). The Picus Complete Security Control Validation Platform is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to continuously validate the effectiveness of security controls against cyber-attacks and supply actionable mitigation insights to optimize them.

Picus has offices in North America, Europe and APAC and is supported by a global network of channel and alliance partners.

For more information, visit www.picussecurity.com

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. With over 6,800 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world.

For more information, visit: www.trendmicro.com

