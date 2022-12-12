"Picturesque Zhejiang" Promotion Season in Europe and Asia launched in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The launching ceremony of the "Picturesque Zhejiang" Promotion Season in Europe and Asia was held on 9th December 2022 in Hangzhou. Hosted by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the event welcomed distinguished guests.

At the event, Deputy Director-General of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Xu Peng delivered a keynote speech onsite. He said, Zhejiang and Eurasian countries share close ties in various fields including economy, trade, culture, and tourism, and that the two parties have constantly produced fruits in exchanges and cooperation guided by the Belt and Road Initiative. He also noted that this event aims to consolidate friendship and promote mutual learning among civilizations and people-to-people exchanges between the two parties through showing the beautiful scenery and rich culture of Zhejiang to the people of Eurasian countries.

Via videolink, Consul General of Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Shanghai Mr. Lukyantsev Dmitrii also delivered a speech. He said, cultural cooperation, as one of the most important drivers for international relations development, helps to bridge cultural differences and bring people closer. He expressed his gratitude to Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism for organizing the event to enhance cultural exchanges between China and Russia, and more business opportunities between the two countries.

In addition, Mr. Huang Zi, served as special promoter and shared his insight on the importance to spread the culture of Zhejiang, especially that of the Southern Song Dynasty, of which capital was Zhejiang's Hangzhou.

A six-episode documentary series titled Embrace Zhejiang, also the theme of "Picturesque Zhejiang" Promotion Season in Eurasia, was commissioned as part of the program. The series features 20 short videos showcasing moving stories of ordinary people, beautiful scenery, and charming towns of Zhejiang through ultra-HD presentation. As it caters to international audiences, people around the world will get to know more about the picturesque province and its lovely people.

In term of media coverage, a number of overseas media organizations, including Mandarin TV in France, Propeller TV in the UK, Iberia Universal in Portugal and Dolon TV in Kyrgyzstan sent video messages to express their congratulations and best wishes. Among them, media representatives from the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Austria, Italy, Portugal, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates signed contracts online for overseas broadcasting of the documentary Embrace Zhejiang.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1966179/video1.mp4

