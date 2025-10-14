Pictor's Proteomics Platform Offers Promising Advancement for Detecting Mycoplasma bovis in Cattle

New research highlights the Pictor PictVet™ Mycoplasma bovis IgG Multiplex ELISA's enhanced analytical performance through multiplexing and its potential to enhance global disease management.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycoplasma bovis is a devastating pathogen that threatens cattle health and productivity worldwide. In the United States alone, economic losses due to M. bovis mastitis are estimated to be above $100 million annually. While Mycoplasma bovis is not a human infection risk, it is a public health systems risk — through antimicrobial resistance, food security, and resource diversion. Pictor Holdings Inc., a global leader in targeted, multiplex proteomics, announced the publication of a study detailing the development and performance of its novel Pictor PictVet™ Mycoplasma bovis Assay. This innovative assay offers a promising advancement in the early and accurate detection of Mycoplasma bovis infections, a critical step for global disease management and the health of cattle herds.

The research, conducted with funding from New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries and the University of Melbourne, demonstrates excellent analytical performance and a high level of agreement with existing methods. The PictVet™ assay achieved a Positive Percent Agreement (PPA) of 100%, a Negative Percent Agreement (NPA) of 98.4%, and an overall agreement of 98.9% compared to the IDvet ELISA. This performance is supported by a unique multiplex design that uses two distinct Mycoplasma bovis antigens to enhance sensitivity and specificity.

"By incorporating multiple antigens, the PictVet™ assay achieves a level of sensitivity and specificity that sets a new benchmark for veterinary testing," said Dr Yoichi Furuya, Chief Science Officer at Pictor. "This advancement ensures earlier and more reliable detection of Mycoplasma bovis infections, which is critical for effective disease management."

The PictVet™ assay also demonstrated a superior limit of detection (LOD) compared to existing methods, which may enhance its ability to detect infections at lower antibody concentrations. Further studies are underway to evaluate its performance in diverse field conditions and validate its potential for early detection of Mycoplasma bovis infections.

"Mycoplasma bovis continues to exact a heavy toll on the global cattle industry — from production losses and animal welfare impacts to the downstream effects on food security and antimicrobial resistance," said Dr Paul Dick, President, Paul Dick & Associates Ltd. "Accurate, reliable, and affordable testing is essential. Without it, we're managing blind — and that delays every decision farmers and veterinarians need to protect herd health and safeguard the food system."

The PictVet™ assay was specifically designed to address gaps in current surveillance tools, offering a more reliable solution for managing Mycoplasma bovis outbreaks. The ability to detect infections early and accurately is critical for supporting eradication efforts, such as New Zealand's ambitious campaign, and for safeguarding herd health on a global scale.

"This assay is not just a laboratory tool—it's a solution that empowers farmers and veterinarians to take proactive steps in managing herd health," said Dr Jamie Platt, CEO of Pictor. "At Pictor, we are committed to delivering innovations that make a real difference in both human and animal health, advancing the One Health approach."

