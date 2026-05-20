Pictor and Disease Research Limited Formalise Collaboration to Advance Johne's Disease Monitoring Across New Zealand

Building on a two-year scientific collaboration and co-authored peer-reviewed publication, the collaboration supports new approaches to herd health monitoring for New Zealand's dairy and beef sectors

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pictor, a global targeted proteomics platform company founded in New Zealand, today announced it has formalised a collaboration with Disease Research Limited (DRL), a leading New Zealand veterinary diagnostic laboratory based at Invermay Research Centre in Mosgiel, Dunedin. The collaboration formalises an existing scientific relationship and establishes a joint framework for the validation and launch planning of PictVet® Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) IgG Multiplex ELISA Kit — the bacterium associated with Johne's disease in cattle.

Johne's disease remains a significant challenge for New Zealand's dairy and beef industries. MAP infection is estimated to be present in a substantial portion of New Zealand dairy herds, contributing meaningful economic impact across the sector.1 Despite its prevalence, participation in routine whole-herd monitoring remains variable, with uptake influenced by the operational and practical challenges associated with existing single-analyte approaches.

Pictor's PictVet® MAP assay uses a multi-analyte targeted proteomic approach that incorporates several MAP-specific antigens to broaden antibody analysis in subclinical cases. The assay is designed for use with both milk and serum samples, offering flexibility to support a range of herd-level testing workflows for farming operations.

The collaboration builds on a relationship established in 2024 under a Product Development Framework Agreement between the two organisations. DRL's Simon Liggett, Director and Laboratory Manager, was a co-author on a peer-reviewed publication in Frontiers in Veterinary Science in 2025 that reported preliminary validation data related to the PictVet® MAP assay.2 Further studies are currently underway in New Zealand with involvement from DRL and additional industry collaborators.

"New Zealand's livestock industry has long been a global leader in animal health innovation, making DRL an ideal collaborator for this work. By combining DRL's expertise in veterinary laboratory workflows with Pictor's targeted proteomic assay platform, we aim to support more practical and scalable herd health monitoring approaches for farmers and veterinarians across New Zealand."

— Jamie Platt, PhD, CEO and Co-founder, Pictor

"DRL and Pictor share common values in approaching assay development from a multi-analyte perspective. This approach adds value for farmers and veterinarians by supporting broader herd insights and more informed on-farm management decisions. We are excited by the work being done together and look forward to future collaborations."

— Sara Ferguson, Director and Operations Manager, Disease Research Limited

Both organisations also plan to engage with stakeholders at the New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) Annual Conference in Auckland, June 23–25, 2026, where progress related to the collaboration will be shared with members of the veterinary community.

Note to editors: Published validation findings referenced above are preliminary and based on a limited validation cohort. Larger multi-farm studies are currently underway. The PictVet® MAP assay is for research use only (RUO) and is not intended for clinical or veterinary decision-making.

About Pictor

Pictor is a global targeted proteomic platform company founded in New Zealand and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with operations in New Zealand, Australia, and India. The company develops multi-analyte proteomic assay solutions for human and animal health, combining broad sample compatibility and AI-assisted analysis to deliver actionable laboratory insights for research and testing environments worldwide. Pictor's animal health platform, PictVet®, is designed to support livestock health monitoring across multiple disease states. For more information, www.pictorproteomics.com.

About Disease Research Limited (DRL)

Disease Research Limited is a specialist New Zealand veterinary diagnostic laboratory based at Invermay Research Centre in Mosgiel, Dunedin. DRL provides laboratory services and applied research support to New Zealand's livestock industries, with a focus on herd health monitoring, livestock testing workflows, and collaborative industry research initiatives. For more information, visit www.drl.net.nz.

Media Contact

Kelly Krueger

Audacity Health on behalf of Pictor

415-235-5031

Kelly.krueger@audacityhealth.com

www.pictordx.com

References

1 Johne's Information Centre New Zealand. Economic impact of Johne's disease in New Zealand dairy herds. Accessed May 2026.

2 Chiu SJ, Bugde P, Kinga A, et al. Multiplex biomarker-based ELISA enables early detection of Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis-specific antibodies comparable to IFN-γ testing. Front Vet Sci. 2025. doi:10.3389/fvets.2025.1749510

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