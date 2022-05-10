Pickfords announces carbon reduction target to reach net zero by 2050

UK's largest removals company publishes its Carbon Reduction Plan

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickfords has announced it has set a science-based carbon reduction target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per thousand moves by 75% by 2050.

In 2021 Pickfords began work with the leading provider of sustainable services Carbon Footprint Ltd to become a Carbon Assessed Company. In 2022, Pickfords published its Carbon Reduction Plan in line with the Government's Net Zero strategy.

Pickfords has been working on its environmental strategy since it became the first removals company to achieve ISO14001 in 2008. The company has invested in new survey app technology to reduce the CO2 emissions from road transport and created a formal recycling policy which includes a move day charity collection. The management team has also conducted a full assessment of its packing materials to reduce the amount of single use plastics used during a removal. All Pickfords vehicles comply with Euro 6 emission standards and all drivers receive training to ensure that they drive in a fuel-efficient manner to reduce the impact of emissions on the environment.

Pickfords' Carbon Reduction Plan sets out the roadmap of further carbon reduction initiatives to ensure that it meets its science-based carbon reduction targets.

The company has left no stone unturned, from exchanging all electricity utilities to 100% renewable tariffs to monitoring new transport technology as it becomes available to switch to greener alternatives.

Pickfords has also invested in several global climate change projects to offset its carbon footprint. These include Biodiversity projects in the Amazon Rain Forest and Kenya, investment in a waste to energy plant in Istanbul and Brazil and championing an improved cooking practice project in Nigeria to reduce smoke and pollutants in the atmosphere.

Managing Director Mark Taylor said 'We have set this target in line with the Government's Net Zero strategy. We are committed to changing our ways of working, from the energy we consume to the way we procure sustainable goods and services. We want to go further to create a sustainable company which will play its part to achieve the Government's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050".

