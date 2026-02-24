PI Industries Unveils New Logo, Reflecting its Evolution into a Global Life Sciences Company

Pioneering Innovation in Life Sciences from India to the World

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI Industries Ltd (PI) unveiled its new corporate logo, marking a significant milestone in its journey from a strong agri-sciences foundation to a globally integrated life sciences organisation. The Company's name remains unchanged, with the PI brand name continuing to anchor the corporate identity.

Rooted in PI's scientific DNA and future-ready ambition, the refreshed identity reflects the Company's expanding role across agri-sciences, biologicals, pharmaceuticals, and complex chemistry-driven solutions. The signature blue represents innovation, reliability, and trust built over decades of global partnerships, while the vibrant yellow symbolises energy, optimism, and the power of science to create positive change. Structural elements inspired by the DNA helix and interconnected systems represent PI's cross-domain scientific capabilities, while the Devanagari-inspired typography reflects pride in PI's Indian roots and its global outlook.

With an 80-year legacy of science-led execution, PI combines deep chemistry expertise, advanced technologies, and human ingenuity to deliver precision, quality, and speed at scale. Today, the Company partners with leading global innovators across regulated markets, delivering specialised molecules, platforms, and solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.

Commenting on the new identity, Mr. Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director, said, "PI today operates at the intersection of chemistry, biology, and technology. Our new identity reflects the scale, sophistication, and global relevance of the organisation we have become - future-ready, science-led, and purpose-driven - while remaining anchored to the values and scientific discipline that have defined us for eight decades."

About PI Industries

Founded in 1946, PI Industries Limited is a global life sciences organisation with capabilities across agri-sciences, speciality chemicals, ag-biologicals, and pharmaceuticals. With over 4,000 employees and 10 international offices, PI operates state-of-the-art R&D centres in India and the United States, alongside world-class manufacturing facilities in India and Italy.

PI ranks among the world's top five agrochemical custom synthesis and manufacturing (CSM) players, serving customers across 40+ countries. PI AgSciences provides differentiated crop solutions across key global markets, while PI Health Sciences delivers end-to-end CRDMO services worldwide.

Recognised for sustainability, safety, governance, and innovation best practices, PI ranks in the 98th percentile of the global chemical industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and has been consecutively listed in the S&P Yearbook.

