Physiotherapy Devices Market Comprehensive Report With Focus on Leading Key Players: BTL, Ossur, DJO Global & Alego Limited | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Physiotherapy Devices Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The growing demand for home-based physiotherapy and transportable physiotherapy equipment are likewise generating development openings for the global market for physiotherapy equipment. The huge uncharted market in the business of physiotherapy equipment of the emerging nation states is generating occasions for the market for physiotherapy equipment to progress with a substantial speed for the duration of the forecast.

Drivers

Growing incidences of road accidents and wounds are likely to be the important dynamic reasons for the development of the Physiotherapy Devices Market. Furthermore, the frantic way of life and the practices of eating unhealthy food causing in discomfort in the muscles, ligaments, nerves, neck, back and growing occurrence of Parkinson's disease and stroke are expected to additionally motivate the market.

Technical progressions and improvements by most important companies are likewise estimated to upsurge the demand for the product. Thus augmenting the development of the Physiotherapy Devices Market. Nowadays the Applications, for example PT Genie, are intended to help patients in keeping track of their Home Exercise Programs (HEPs).An Israel centered company, Bio Gaming received the endorsement from FDA for its Yugo Microsoft Kinect- centered method of physical treatment. Additionally, RICHMAR presented Micro Block in January 2019. It is an electrode intended for constrain the development of sickness producing bacteria in the devices meant for electrotherapy.

Growth in the number of physiotherapy clinics and enlargement of services are estimated to boost the development of the market for Physiotherapy Devices. Clinics are projected to be the principal sector of end-use during the period of forecast. Clinics propose services of physiotherapy, for example acupuncture, remedial & sports massage and manipulative treatment. Sing Health Polyclinics (SHP) presented its physiotherapy service in Gey Lang, to offer healthier care to the patient in the community and to decrease the necessity of directing them to the hospitals.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Physiotherapy Devices Market" Report 2028.

Classification

The global Physiotherapy Devices Market can be classified by End User, Application, Equipment, Type Demography and Region. By End User, it can be classified as Clinics, Hospitals and Others. By Application Physiotherapy Devices Market can be classified as Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Musculoskeletal, Neurology and Others. By Equipment, it can be classified as Electrotherapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Laser Therapy, Exercise Therapy, Combination Therapy, Pressure & Magnetic Therapy, Continuous Passive Motion Therapy, Traction Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, and the equipment of additional Physiotherapy. By Type, this market can be classified as Therapeutic Exercise, Electric stimulation, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM), Hydrotherapy, Heat therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy and Others. By Demography, it can be classified as Non elderly Populace, Elderly Populace.

Regional Lookout

By Region the global Physiotherapy Devices Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, the global market for Physiotherapy Devices was headed by the North America, in terms of the share of the profit, due to an elderly people, augmented circumstances of accidents at workplace and on road and ladies populace suffering from osteoporosis.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to observe the speedy development of the Physiotherapy Devices Market during the approaching years owing to increasing level of patient consciousness, a number of untouched openings, continually refining the substructure of healthcare and financial growth.

Existence of sympathetic initiatives of the government relating to collective programs with the physiotherapy societies of western nation state is likewise one of the important reasons of achievement, estimated to increase the development of the market for Physiotherapy Devices during the period of forecast. The European market is headed by France, Germany and the U.K. Europe is responsible for the substantial share of the business.

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) inaugurated the Caledonian Clinic, in January 2015 that proposes professional services of healthcare to students & staff in addition to advice. The clinic delivers physiotherapy services, for example acupuncture, remedial & sports massage and manipulative therapy.

Access 103 page research report with TOC on "Global Physiotherapy Devices Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-physiotherapy-devices-market

Companies

Some of the important companies for Physiotherapy Devices Market are: EMS Physio Ltd., Performance Health, BTL Industries, DJO Global, HMS Medicals Systems, A. Ale go Limited, Dynatronics Corporation, Zynex Medical Inc., Enraf-Nonius, Life Care Systems, Patterson Medical, Morris Group Internationals, Isokinetic Inc., Body Sport, US Physical Therapy, Inc., Select Medical, Concentra Operating Corporation, and Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Physiotherapy Devices including:

DJO Global



EMS Physio Ltd.



BTL



Patterson Medical Ltd.



Enraf-Nonius



Dynatronics Corporation



Ossur



Alego Limited



HMS Medicals Systems

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Equipment



Kit



Accessories

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Musculoskeletal



Neurology



Cardiovascular



Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



South America

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.