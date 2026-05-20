Physician's Choice Launches "Choose Your Gut" Campaign to Redefine Modern Wellness Habits

New product lineup harnesses clinically studied probiotics, colostrum, and prebiotic fibers to meet consumers' growing demand for proactive gut health

DENVER, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly view digestive wellness as central to their overall well-being, Physician's Choice today announced the launch of its "Choose Your Gut" campaign to redefine gut health care not as a quick fix, but as an empowered, daily ritual designed to fit individual needs.

Physician’s Choice

Across the wellness landscape, routines once reserved for skincare and fitness are expanding to include gut health. Physician's Choice is responding with a portfolio of products formulated with clinically studied ingredients designed for consistency, convenience, and daily wellness support—anchored by hero ingredients that align with the latest in microbiome science.

Next-Gen Formulas for Everyday Wellness

The new lineup includes Easy Mix Fiber™, Colostrum Gold, and Probiotic Gummies—each formulated to support daily digestive balance through a blend of innovative and functional ingredients:

Easy Mix Fiber™: A prebiotic Fiber Blend (Corn + Guar) that feeds beneficial gut bacteria, supporting regularity and smoother digestion. Colostrum Gold (with 20% Immunoglobulin G): Helps support the gut barrier and immune function—nature's first nutrition for the modern body.

Probiotic Gummies (Prebiotic + Probiotic + Vitamin D3): Features a clinically studied probiotic strain and Vitamin D to support gut and immune health

"Gut health is no longer a niche—it's evolved into an essential wellness habit that people are prioritizing and wanting to customize to fit their individual health needs and concerns," said Logan Chierotti, CEO and founder at Physician's Choice. "With Choose Your Gut, we're helping consumers move from reaction to ritual, making wellness choices that start from the inside out."

Built for Real Routines

The campaign champions accessibility and personalization. Each product is designed for effortless integration into existing daily habits, whether it's mixable powders, on–the–go gummies, or curated bundles tailored to support specific goals such as regularity, mealtime digestion, vaginal health and bloating.

This new model moves beyond one–size–fits–all supplements toward personalized wellness ecosystems, meeting consumers where they are.

A Cultural Shift in Motion

The "Choose Your Gut" campaign launches in tandem with TikTok Super Brand Day (May 15–21), spotlighting consumer stories, educational moments, and exclusive product savings. The initiative reflects a broader cultural shift where gut care is celebrated not as a symptom solution, but as a foundation for feeling good every day.

About Physician's Choice

Physician's Choice® is a gut health-focused supplement brand offering products formulated with clinically studied ingredients at an accessible price point. Every formula is developed alongside industry experts, scientists, and a Scientific Advisory Board of leading doctors. Third-party tested for potency and purity, you can find Physician's Choice in all major retailers, on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and at www.physicianschoice.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Lizzy Molina

Sixth P Media

Lizzy@sixthp.com

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