Phrasee enters $8.5 Billion Customer Experience (CX) Market with First Technology to Optimize Brand Language in Real-Time

Company's latest technology integrates with Adobe and Salesforce, as brand language optimization brings competitive edge and commercial impact to enterprise CX strategies

LONDON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phrasee, the leader in brand language optimization, today announced Phrasee X, the first technology that allows marketers to automatically optimize language in real-time.

The introduction of Phrasee X enters Phrasee into the $8.5b customer experience (CX) market1 as the only technology that enables brands to respond to customers more nimbly and personally by continually testing and updating their marketing language at each step of the customer journey.



Phrasee X uses advanced machine learning techniques to optimize brand language in real-time, at the click of a single button. It builds on Phrasee's natural language generation and deep learning capabilities to enhance its AI-powered SaaS platform. It is a 'game-changer' and allows brands to generate, optimize, automate and analyze language in their own brand voice.

Global brands including Domino's, eBay, Groupon, FARFETCH and Walgreens trust Phrasee's platform to generate on-brand language. With the development of Phrasee X, they will be able to test multiple messages at once to identify top-performing language, improving copy with each send to deliver the right content in digital environments – every time – to increase engagement and conversion rates.

The technology was built to seamlessly integrate with the largest CX marketing technology players, including Adobe and Salesforce. Phrasee X will power Phrasee's existing products and future roadmap, which allow businesses to attract, engage, react to, and convert customers with optimized language.

"Our relationship with Phrasee goes from strength to strength," said Marissa Contreras, Director, Retention Marketing & Marketing Operations, Sephora. "The technology and double digit results have been a revelation to us since we started working together in 2020. For Sephora, the AI natural language Phrasee generates with a click of a button is always on brand and streamlines the work of many. We kicked off using Phrasee across our email campaigns but quickly realized we should explore how we optimize our marketing language across the full customer journey."

"Customer experience is king, and today's marketers understand that their brand voice serves as a marketing megaphone, and the critical role language plays in allowing them to stay competitive," said Parry Malm, CEO, Phrasee. "Phrasee X adds rocket fuel to our AI-Powered SaaS platform with the ability to test multiple messages at once for ongoing optimization."

The launch coincides with Phrasee hiring Matt Simmonds as Chief Product Technology Officer (CPTO) to lead its technology development and product roadmap. Matt joins from Partnerize where he was also CPTO. Prior to that he held the position of VP, product management at Oracle Marketing Cloud.

"The pandemic has changed how brands connect with their customers. It's created a huge new captive digital audience and driven a surge in demand for world-class content. Above all, it's placed language at the heart of any customer experience strategy," said Matt Simmonds. "I have been blown away by the Phrasee platform – it combines proprietary NLG, deep learning and optimization with human-specified guardrails that ensure all language is on brand and tuned to the needs of each marketing campaign. We solve a real problem for marketers and have proven ROI. This is a game-changer - AI just entered the marketing mainstream."

Malm concludes: "For at least a decade, marketers have had it hammered into their skulls: right person, right message, right time. There are all kinds of ways to target the right person. There are plenty of tools for send-time optimization and dynamic, real-time content. But everyone totally skipped over that middle part about the right message. There is now no reason to ever get that wrong again."

About Phrasee

Phrasee® revolutionizes customer experiences by optimizing the language brands use across the full customer journey. Its AI-powered SaaS platform brings together natural language generation, machine learning and dynamic optimization, making Phrasee the only provider of its kind to generate, optimize, automate, and analyze language in real time. Phrasee boosts customer engagement and increases lifetime value for the world's leading B2C brands – including Domino's, eBay, FARFETCH, Groupon and Walgreens – all while adhering to companies' unique brand standards and voice. Today, over 1 billion people across four continents have responded to Phrasee-generated language. For more info, visit https://phrasee.co/.



