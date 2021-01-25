Photolithography Equipment Market worth $18.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Photolithography Equipment Market with COVID-19 impact by Type (EUV, DUV), Light Source (Mercury Lamps, Excimer Lasers, Fluorine Lasers, Laser-Produced Plasma), Wavelength, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Photolithography Equipment Market was valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The key factors driving the growth of the photolithography equipment market include the advent of advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies and the increased government support for carrying out these advancements. The key players in the market are focusing on research and development activities. They are launching new technologies to improve the photolithography process used for the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

EUV is expected to boost the photolithography market between 2020 and 2025

The adoption of EUV photolithography equipment reduces the requirement of re-engineering each new process, thereby enabling 7 nm and 5 nm processes (and their successors) to share design rules. This approach is expected to significantly reduce the transition time of new geometries, thereby resulting in new options and opportunities for customers in the marketplace.

270 nm – 170 nm holds the largest market share photolithographic wavelength in 2019

The 270 nm–170 nm wavelength is largely used in different types of DUV equipment, namely, KrF, ArF, and ArFi. Among DUV equipment, the ArFi segment is expected to account for the largest share of the photolithography equipment market for 270 nm– 170 nm wavelength from 2020 to 2025. The increased demand for high-performance, low-cost semiconductor devices is leading to the shrinking of the feature geometry on silicon wafers.

Laser-produced plasma expected to lead the photolithography equipment market by 2025

Laser-produced plasmas are preferred in newly introduced EUV photolithography equipment. They offer highly improved wavelengths of up to 1 nm. These plasmas act as cold UV sources and offer monochromic light with a bandwidth of 10 nm. The LED used in EUV photolithography equipment is of low cost, requires less power, and has a longer lifespan than other light sources.

Foundries held the largest market share of photolithography equipment market in 2020

Growing investments in wireless technologies such as 5G have opened new opportunities for smartphone OEMs to tap the potential of low-latency augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and live video streaming applications. This is leading to the development of high-performance and multifunctional ICs. As transistor density increases in ICs, the demand for photolithography equipment for manufacturing these high-density ICs is also growing.

APAC to hold the largest market share of photolithography equipment market in 2020

The photolithography equipment market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. In this region, countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea have a number of semiconductor foundries. China, Taiwan, and South Korea are projected to be the leading countries in terms of semiconductor spending in 2021. Increasing investments for the development of foundries and memories in China are expected to establish the country as a leading photolithography equipment market in the world during the forecast period.

The photolithography equipment market is a concentrated one, with the top 3 players ASML (Netherlands), Canon (Japan), and Nikon (Japan)—accounting for a share of ~98% of the market in 2019. ASML (Netherlands) is projected to have a monopoly in the market in terms of the supply of EUV photolithography equipment during the forecast year. Advanced processes, such as 4 nm/3 nm, are expected to be introduced in the market in 2021 and 2022, thereby fueling the demand for EUV photolithography equipment offered by ASML (Netherlands).

