Photolithography Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 22.90 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Demand for Miniaturized Electronic Devices is a Significant Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global photolithography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.90 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government support for establishment of semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Semiconductor technology plays a pivotal role in the transformation of existing and emerging industries, including aerospace, consumer electronic, telecommunications, and automotive. Continuous implementation of advanced technologies, such as use of Artificial Intelligence in consumer electronics and products and 5G networks, along with fast pace of growth of industrial electronics and automotive industries is driving demand for semiconductor devices.

Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report Available@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/626

In addition, governments across the globe are making substantial efforts to support establishment of fabricators and foundries, which in turn, will drive demand for photolithography equipment for fabrication purposes. For instance, in December 2020, the Indian Government issued Expression of Interest to set up semiconductor wafer fabrication unit in India. By 2025, India will set up USD 400.00 Billion for electronics production, which will drive demand for semiconductors.

Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020 , Lam Research Corporation made an announcement about the introduction of a dry resist technology for EUV patterning.

, Lam Research Corporation made an announcement about the introduction of a dry resist technology for EUV patterning. By light source, laser-produced plasma segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Laser-produced plasma light sources possess the highest potential to attain the brightness necessary for photolithography fabrication purposes.

Increasing demand for integrated circuits in automobiles, medical devices, consumer electronics, military & defense equipment, aircrafts, and smart home appliances is driving revenue growth of foundries end-use segment, which in turn, is driving growth of the photolithography equipment market. In addition, surging adoption of the Internet of Things-enabled devices in various industries such as medical, retail, and automotive worldwide is propelling demand for integrated circuits.

Photolithography equipment market revenue in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increasing funding in photolithography equipment development and growing focus on expansion of semiconductor fabrication facility in countries in the region is expected to continue to drive market growth.

is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increasing funding in photolithography equipment development and growing focus on expansion of semiconductor fabrication facility in countries in the region is expected to continue to drive market growth. Key players in the market include Nikon Corporation, SUSS Microtec SE, ASML Holding NV, Veeco Instruments Inc., EV Group, NuFlare Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Neutronix Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., and Eulitha AG.

Christmas & Year End Discount Available on Photolithography Equipment market report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/626

Emergen Research has segmented the global photolithography equipment market on the basis of type, light source, wavelength, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

EUV



I-Line



DUV



ArFi



ArF



KrF

Light Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mercury Lamps



Fluorine Lasers



Excimer Lasers



Laser-Produced Plasma

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

370 nm-270 nm



270 nm-70 nm



70 nm- 1 nm

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)



Foundries

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photolithography-equipment-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Rest of MEA

Explore Related Reports by Emergen Research:

Wireless brain sensor market size has reached USD 391.7 MN in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5%, increasing incidence of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) is resulting in high demand for wireless brain sensors, which is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The global military displays market size reached USD 1.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.93 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.6%. Military displays industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of product type, type, technology, computer displays, end-use and region.

The global side-view camera systems market size reached USD 2.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 703.5 Million in 2028 registering a CAGR of 104.1%. Side-view camera systems industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of camera type, component, vehicle type, and region.

The global rapid liquid printing market size reached USD 14.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 444.2 Million in 2028 registering a CAGR of 53.5%. Rapid liquid printing industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of application, offering, vertical, and region.

The global nanomagnetics market size was USD 9.21 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.61 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.9%. Nanomagnetics industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of application, end-use, and region.

The global Light-Emitting Diode lighting driver market size reached USD 7.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.24 Billion in 2028 and registering a CAGR of 15.2%. LED Lighting Driver industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of integrated circuit, dimming method, type, end use, and region.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-photolithography-equipment-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research