Photocure to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO): The Bladder Cancer Company focused on delivering transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl are scheduled to present a corporate overview and participate in meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference to be held January 10-13, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Investors may listen to the Photocure presentation online beginning on January 10 at 1:00pm CET / 7:00am ET via the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6e58de92-4aeb-44d6-bb5c-f815d8e7928f

at / via the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6e58de92-4aeb-44d6-bb5c-f815d8e7928f The presentation recording will be available for 90 days from the start of the conference.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider

President and CEO

Photocure ASA

Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl

CFO

Photocure ASA

Tel: +4745055000

Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 202 280 0888

Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo

Corporate Communications (Norway)

Tel: +47 91540000

Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

