Photocure to present at four investor conferences in November/December 2023

News provided by

Photocure

20 Nov, 2023, 17:01 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces its participation in four investor conferences focusing on the healthcare sector in Q4 2023:

The SEB Healthcare Seminar will take place in Stockholm, November 21-23, 2023. David Moskowitz, Photocure's Vice President Investor Relations will present a corporate overview on November 22 at 10:40am CET.

The 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference will be held in New York City, November 28-30, 2023. Dan Schneider, Photocure's President and CEO will present on November 28 at 9:50am ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at: Photocure ASA (PHO NO) - 1644046 (webcasts.com)

The 2023 Nordic American Healthcare Conference is scheduled to be held December 6-7 in New York City. Dan Schneider will present a corporate overview on December 6 at 2:30pm ET.

The 14th Annual DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference will be held in Oslo on December 14, 2023. Photocure's President and CEO Dan Schneider will present a corporate overview at 3:35pm CET.

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz
Vice President, Investor Relations
Photocure ASA
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Photocure ASA: Results for the third quarter of 2023

Photocure ASA (OSE:PHO) today reported Hexvix®/Cysview® revenues of NOK 107.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2022: NOK 96.9 million), and...

Positive Results for Hexvix Phase III Clinical Trial in China Presented at the SIU 2023 Congress

Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, announces that its partner Asieris Pharmaceuticals (SSE: 688176) has today unveiled the results ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics