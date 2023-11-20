Photocure to present at four investor conferences in November/December 2023
20 Nov, 2023, 17:01 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces its participation in four investor conferences focusing on the healthcare sector in Q4 2023:
The SEB Healthcare Seminar will take place in Stockholm, November 21-23, 2023. David Moskowitz, Photocure's Vice President Investor Relations will present a corporate overview on November 22 at 10:40am CET.
The 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference will be held in New York City, November 28-30, 2023. Dan Schneider, Photocure's President and CEO will present on November 28 at 9:50am ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at: Photocure ASA (PHO NO) - 1644046 (webcasts.com)
The 2023 Nordic American Healthcare Conference is scheduled to be held December 6-7 in New York City. Dan Schneider will present a corporate overview on December 6 at 2:30pm ET.
The 14th Annual DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference will be held in Oslo on December 14, 2023. Photocure's President and CEO Dan Schneider will present a corporate overview at 3:35pm CET.
For further information, please contact:
Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com
Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: ed@photocure.com
David Moskowitz
Vice President, Investor Relations
Photocure ASA
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com
Media and IR enquiries:
Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no
