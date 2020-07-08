Photocure's Partner Asieris Received China NMPA's Approval to Start a Global Phase III Clinical Trial for APL-1702 (Cevira)

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris), a China-based biotech company with global aspirations to discover, develop and commercialize innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and related diseases, announced today it has received Clinical Trial Approval (CTA) from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the global, multi-centered Phase III clinical trial of its photodynamic drug-device combination product, APL-1702 (Cevira®), which is being developed for the non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia (HSIL).

In addition to China, Asieris has concurrently initiated this global pivotal trial in the United States, Germany, Romania, Hungary, Russia, Ukraine and other European countries. Data from this trial will support the market approval applications in China, the United States, the European Union, and other countries.

