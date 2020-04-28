Photocure ASA - Private Placement Successfully Placed

- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice earlier today where Photocure ASA ("Photocure" or the "Company") announced the launch of a private placement of new shares ("Offer Shares") in the Company (the "Private Placement"). The Company is pleased to announce that it has allocated 2,179,638 shares at a subscription price of NOK 65.50 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 143 million.

The subscription price was determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process after close of trading on 27 April 2020. The Private Placement attracted very strong interest from existing shareholders, as well as from new high quality institutional investors. The Private Placement was multiple times oversubscribed.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to partially finance the acquisition of the Hexvix sales, marketing and distribution rights from Ipsen Pharma SAS.

The share capital increase of the Private Placement was resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") on 27 April 2020 pursuant to an authorization granted by the Company's general meeting held 9 May 2019. Notification of allotment of the new shares in the Private Placement and payment instructions will be sent to the applicants through a notification from the Managers on 28 April 2020.

The Offer Shares will be pre-funded by the Managers to facilitate a swift registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") and delivery of the Offer Shares on a delivery versus payment basis to the subscribers on or about 30 April 2020. The first day of trading is expected to be on or about 29 April 2020, but not prior to the share capital being registered in the NRBE, or prior to announcement by the Company. Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 11,988,012.50 divided into 23,976,025 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.50.

ABG Sundal Collier ASA and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA acted as Joint Bookrunners (collectively referred to as the "Managers") in the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal adviser to Photocure ASA.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure, The Bladder Cancer Company, delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). The US headquarters for Photocure Inc., are in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider

President and CEO

Photocure ASA

Tel: + 1-609 759-6515

Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 450 55 000

Email: ed@photocure.no

