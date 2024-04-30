Photocure ASA: Annual Report 2023

News provided by

Photocure

30 Apr, 2024, 10:06 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA today announces the publication of the Annual Report and integrated ESG report for 2023.

The Board of Directors of Photocure ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2023. The financial statements and annual report for the financial year 2023 are together with the ESG report and auditor's report attached to this notice. The ESEF file for 2023 is also attached.

The documents are enclosed and also made available at the company's website under https://photocure.com/investors-hub/investors-events-and-presentations.

For further information, please contact:
Photocure
CFO Erik Dahl
Tel: +47 450 55 000
Email: ed@photocure.com

About Photocure ASA:

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-asa--annual-report-2023,c3970681

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

European Association of Urology (EAU) 2024 congress features new data on modern technology use in bladder cancer care

Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, announces its participation in the congress, and two abstract presentations at the 2024...

Photocure to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider will present a corporate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics