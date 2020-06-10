OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), held its annual general meeting on 10 June 2020 at 17:00 hours (CET).

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the annual general meeting dated 19 May 2020, as further set out in the minutes from the general meeting attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure

CFO Erik Dahl

Tel: + 47-450-55-000

Email: ed@photocure.no

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-asa---annual-general-meeting-held,c3131877

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3131877/1262288.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3131877/a8f875ada6a51828.pdf PHO - Protokoll OGF 2020

SOURCE Photocure