Photocure ASA - Notice of the Annual General Meeting 23 May 2024

News provided by

Photocure

30 Apr, 2024, 12:41 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), calls for the annual general meeting of Photocure ASA to be held on 23 May 2024 at 17:00 hours (CEST), virtual through the general meeting portal administered by Euronext Securities Oslo (the "Euronext Securities Portal").

The general meeting will be webcasted live and a link will be available on the company's website in due time in advance of the general meeting. It will not be possible to attend in person. Shareholders may also vote in advance or submit a proxy with voting instructions.

The notice convening the general meeting, including the agenda and the board's proposals to the matters to be dealt with, is enclosed with this notification and will be sent to all shareholders with known addresses.

Relevant documents referred to in the notice are made available on www.photocure.com.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure
CFO Erik Dahl
Tel: +47 450 55 000
Email: ed@photocure.com

About Photocure ASA
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-asa---notice-of-the-annual-general-meeting-23-may-2024,c3970572

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Photocure ASA: Annual Report 2023

Photocure ASA today announces the publication of the Annual Report and integrated ESG report for 2023. The Board of Directors of Photocure ASA has...

European Association of Urology (EAU) 2024 congress features new data on modern technology use in bladder cancer care

Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, announces its participation in the congress, and two abstract presentations at the 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics