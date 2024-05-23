Photocure ASA - Annual general meeting held

OSLO, Norway, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), held its annual general meeting on 23 May 2024 at 17:00 hours (CEST).

The minutes from the general meeting setting out the resolutions are attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure

CFO Erik Dahl
Tel: + 47 450 55 000
Email: ed@photocure.no

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

