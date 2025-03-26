Photocure appoints Jane Healy as Vice President and General Manager EMEA

OSLO, Norway, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, today announced the appointment of Jane Healy as Vice President and General Manager EMEA.

Ms. Healy joined Photocure in March 2025 to lead the European Organization. Her extensive international experience in the medical device field covers sales, marketing, general management and functional leadership. Over the past 30 years she has worked for three major medical device organizations; St Jude Medical, CR Bard and over 20 years for Boston Scientific.

In her most recent role, Jane Healy was VP EMEA for the Peripheral Interventions Division for Boston Scientific, responsible for driving the growth strategy for the region. She brings a blend of strong commercial acumen, results orientation and a passion for enabling and driving results through her teams. Jane Healy holds a BA (Hons) in Modern Languages from Cambridge University and she speaks English, French, German and Italian.

"I am pleased to welcome Jane to the Photocure team at such an important time for us. Her background and extensive experience in healthcare and medical devices will be instrumental in achieving our growth ambitions in uro-oncology. Her track record of building successful international teams make her the ideal fit to lead Photocure's European Organization, at a time when the Uro-Oncology world is experiencing tremendous innovation and attention in healthcare. Jane will report directly to me in her role as GM EMEA and will be a member of Photocure's executive leadership team," says Dan Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Photocure.

Photocure's European Organization was launched following the agreement to regain the Hexvix® sales, marketing and distribution rights in Europe and other markets from Ipsen Pharma SAS on 1 October 2020. The European team has gained momentum since re-introducing BLC to the European market.

"I am pleased with the ongoing developments in Europe and look forward to Jane's leadership as we continue pursuing our ambition to lead the change that will improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. We know the importance of using Blue Light Cystoscopy in the precision diagnostic pathway for bladder cancer, where accurate staging and resection helps determine the optimal treatment decisions," Schneider concludes.

About Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer ranks as the 8th most common cancer worldwide – the 5th most common in men – with 1 949 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate)1a, 614 000 new cases and more than 220 000 deaths in 2022.1b

Approx. 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men.1 It has a high recurrence rate with up to 61% in year one and up to 78% over five years.2 Bladder cancer has the highest lifetime treatment costs per patient of all cancers.3

Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all BC cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS) and T1 lesions. In MIBC the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3 and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.4

About Hexvix®/Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Hexvix/Cysview is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder, making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®). BLC with Hexvix/Cysview, compared to standard white light cystoscopy alone, improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors, and better management decisions.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix directly in the U.S. and Europe and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix/Cysview in China, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. Please refer to https://photocure.com/partners/our-partners for further information on our commercial partners.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com/news

