PHOTO & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2026 to Showcase AI Imaging, Content-Creation Technologies and Emerging Visual Trends This July

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2026, the 27th PHOTO & IMAGE SHANGHAI (P&I 2026), will take place from July 23–26 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, bringing together leading imaging brands, creators and technology companies from across the global imaging industry.

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Held under the theme "Beyond the Lens, Imaging the Future", P&I 2026 will feature more than 300 exhibitors and nearly 500 brands across 60,000 square meters, showcasing the latest developments in photography, video production, live streaming, AI-powered imaging and visual content creation.

Founded in 1998, P&I has evolved alongside China's imaging industry through the film, digital and AI eras, growing into a major platform connecting imaging companies, professional creators, distributors, photographers and consumers across domestic and international markets.

A Comprehensive Showcase Across the Imaging Ecosystem

P&I 2026 will present a broad range of products and solutions spanning the full imaging workflow, including cameras, lenses, lighting systems, microphones, post-production software, printing and output solutions, live-streaming technologies, AI-powered creative tools, generative imaging technologies, photo-editing platforms, albums and frames, photography props, franchise and business-development services, and marketing management software.

The exhibition will also spotlight emerging trends across wedding photography, children's photography, destination weddings, travel photography and cultural-tourism content, graduation portrait services and commercial visual content production, highlighting new opportunities created by the growing integration of imaging, culture, tourism and creator-driven commerce.

Strong Early Visitor Momentum

Since visitor pre-registration opened in April, P&I 2026 has continued to attract strong attention from photography enthusiasts, professional creators, group visitors and international buyers. Organizers report that pre-registrations have increased by 18.5% compared with the same period in 2025.

Visitor registration is available at:

http://yshz.cn/gXW3VC

Industry Forums, Exhibitions and Creator Activities

P&I 2026 will feature a wide range of on-site activities combining imaging with art, technology, cultural tourism and creator commerce. The program will include new product launches, technical presentations, industry forums, workshops and interactive experience zones, including pop-up photo studios and hands-on creator activities.

Several themed exhibitions will be held concurrently, including:

The 2nd Yangtze River Delta University Teacher-Student Vision Art Joint Exhibition

Travel Photography China: Ecological Photography Carnival & Wildlife Special Exhibition

Special Exhibition of Case Studies in Video Art Production

Fashion and Portrait Photography Exhibition

The event will also host lectures and sharing sessions led by renowned photographers, equipment specialists and content creators covering portrait photography, wildlife photography, commercial photography, fashion and street photography, video production and visual arts.

In addition, winning entries from the "Exploring the Infinite Possibilities" photography and video competition will be showcased both onsite and across P&I's official online platforms.

This July, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center will once again become a global gathering place for the imaging and visual content industry. Bringing together leading brands, cutting-edge technologies, creative talent and a wide range of exhibitions and interactive activities, VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2026 will offer a dynamic platform for industry exchange, business collaboration and creative inspiration. P&I 2026 welcomes photographers, video creators, imaging professionals, industry buyers, technology innovators and visual content enthusiasts from around the world to Shanghai for one of the industry's premier annual events.

Visitor registration is available at:

http://yshz.cn/gXW3VC

VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2026 at July 23-26 (*opening hours vary by venue)

The 27th PHOTO & IMAGE SHANGHAI (P&I 2026) - Hall 1-July 23-26

Video Equipment & Technology Show 2026 - Hall 1-July 23-26

Photo Printing & Art Framing Expo 2026 - Hall 2-July 23-25

Portrait Photography Fair 2026 - Hall 2-July 23-25

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