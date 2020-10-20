Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Research into PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics LLC, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced that data revealing novel mechanistic attributes of its lead candidate PT-112, an immunogenic cell death (ICD) inducer under Phase 2 development, will be presented at the 32nd Symposium of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) taking place virtually from October 24-25.

Building upon prior publication of the ICD effects of PT-112, the body of work to be presented is part of an effort to understand the metabolic pathways and cellular targets affected by PT-112 upstream of ICD initiation. "The data to be reported at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium advance the body of knowledge around PT-112's pleiotropic mechanism of action and provide valuable information on further potential clinical applications of PT-112. As we continue our clinical study of this unique compound in patients with challenging cancers, such insights are important," said Robert Fallon, co-founder and chief executive officer, Phosplatin Therapeutics. "We are pleased to co-present this body of work under our fruitful collaboration with the Anel lab at the University of Zaragoza, Spain."

About PT-112

PT-112 is a novel small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate that possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to dendritic cells and lead to downstream immune effector cell recruitment in the tumor microenvironment. PT-112 represents the best-in-class small molecule inducer of this immunological form of cancer cell death and is currently under Phase II development. The ﬁrst in-human study of PT-112 demonstrated an attractive safety proﬁle and evidence of long-lasting responses among heavily pre-treated patients and won "Best Poster" within the Developmental Therapeutics category at the ESMO 2018 Annual Congress. The novelty of PT-112's pyrophosphate moiety also results in osteotropism, or the propensity of the drug to reach the mineralized bone. This property is of interest in cancer types that originate in or metastasize to the bone. The combination Phase Ib study of PT-112 with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab in solid tumors was reported in an oral presentation at the ESMO 2020 Virtual Congress.

About Phosplatin Therapeutics

Phosplatin Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company that holds exclusive global license to phosphaplatins, a family of small molecules rationally designed to circumvent the mechanisms of drug resistance and toxicity commonly associated with chemotherapeutic regimens. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death and osteotropism. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase I studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle, and two Phase II studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work to date has spanned ﬁfteen countries and been funded by private investors and family investment ofﬁces in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pﬁzer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada).

