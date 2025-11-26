Phoenix47 Announces Strategic Middle East Expansion with New Office in Dubai

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix47, a leading provider of Digital IT Transformation, Professional Services, and 24x7 Managed Support, today announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East with the opening of a new regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The new office, located in a key commercial hub in Dubai, will serve as the company's regional headquarters, enabling Phoenix47 to better support existing clients and meet the growing demand for advanced digital and cloud services across the GCC and the wider Middle East region.

This move marks a significant milestone in Phoenix47's global growth strategy, building on its established presence in the UK and its 24x7 Operations Centres in the UK & Cape Town, South Africa. The Dubai office will focus on delivering Phoenix47's core capabilities:

Professional Services: Specialising in Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Services, Enterprise Storage & Data Classification, Data Protection, Cyber Security & Compliance, Virtualisation & AI/Automation.

Digital Transformation: Leveraging the company's proprietary inSPIRE framework for structured, optimised, and effective IT Digital Transformation delivery.

Managed Services: Providing seamless, agile, and technically deep 24x7 Support, including Service Desk, Incident Management and Proactive Monitoring for complex enterprise environments.

"Our investment in the region will be a critical component of our aggressive growth strategy", said Ed Crane, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix47.

The Phoenix47 Middle East will be jointly led by John Critchley, Country Manager, and Oreste Majeli, Technical Solutions Director.

"The Middle East is undergoing a rapid and ambitious digital shift, particularly in the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. Establishing a base in Dubai allows us to be physically closer to our clients in this vital region, offering localised expertise and strengthening our ability to deliver highly specialised technical outcomes," said John Critchley, Country Manager. "Oreste and I are excited to lead this strategic expansion, ensuring that Phoenix47's commitment to truly global, continuous support is upheld throughout the region."

The expansion is effective immediately, with Phoenix47 initiating recruitment for local technical and sales talent to enhance its regional service delivery model further. The new Middle East hub ensures Phoenix47 is strategically positioned to assist organisations in achieving operational excellence, security resilience, and cost optimisation in their IT estates.

For more information about Phoenix47 and how it supports businesses across the UAE, visit https://phoenix47.ae