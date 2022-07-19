PHNIX R290 HeatMaster Series Heat Pump-Born For Low Carbon And Efficient Commercial Water Heating

As a leading heat pump manufacturer, PHNIX has been dedicated to commercial heat pump water heating solution for as long as 20 years. Also, with many successful commercial applications in the globe, PHNIX has become a top brand in commercial heat pump. This time, with GWP 3 and an ODP 0, PHNIX HeatMaster Series can aid in the achievement of the global goal of carbon neutrality.

Features of R290 HeatMaster Water Heater:

1. Eco-friendly

Low GWP and Zero ODP, the R290 refrigerant contributes to carbon emission reduction and global warming curbing. HeatMaster Series uses R290 refrigerant that do no harm to ozone layer and help achieve global carbon neutrality.

2. Energy-efficient

With the combination of R290 refrigerant and inverter heating technology, it has optimal performance from -25℃ to 43℃. The max. outlet water temp. can reach 75℃ without electric heating to guarantee protection against legionella. More significantly, it can even connect to solar water heating systems, various gas boiler water heating systems and electric water heating systems.

3. Smart control

Fitted with a plug-and-play 4G DTU module, it can communicate with the web platform via the cloud server. Project managers and technicians can monitor and manage the heat pump at all times. PHNIX's DTU cloud server is located in Europe, ensuring the security and stability of data transmission.

"In the context of the sharp increase in global fuel prices, to better meet this major economic challenge, we introduce this heat pump to meet the long-term, high-volume demand for commercial hot water. " Says Troy Wang, sales director in charge of PHNIX Commercial HVAC division.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX, visit www.phnix-e.com.

